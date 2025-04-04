Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria Cannot Interfere in UK Spy Trial

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated that the country cannot interfere in the espionage case involving Bulgarian citizens in the United Kingdom. He made the comment in response to a question from "Greatness" MP Juliana Mateeva during a parliamentary control session.

Zhelyazkov explained that criminal justice is administered by the jurisdiction of the country where the crime was committed. Therefore, Bulgaria cannot participate in legal proceedings for actions carried out outside its borders.

The five Bulgarian nationals—Orlin Rusev, Biser Dzhambazov, Katrin Ivanova, Ivan Stoyanov, and Vanya Gaberova—are facing accusations of conspiring to collect and transmit information detrimental to the security and interests of the state between August 2020 and February 2023. The information they allegedly gathered could have been beneficial to an enemy nation. Another Bulgarian citizen, Tihomir Ivanchev, was later arrested on the same charges, with authorities believing the group to form a spy cell.

Jan Marsalek, thought to be the leader and coordinator of the group from abroad, is not listed as a defendant in the UK case. However, he is named as an accomplice in the indictment. Marsalek is wanted by German authorities for financial fraud and is believed to be hiding in Russia, though his exact whereabouts remain unknown.