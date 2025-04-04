MOTO EXPO 2025 to Bring Over 65 World Premieres and Thrilling Stunt Shows to Sofia

MOTO EXPO 2025 will take place from April 11 to 14 at Arena 8888 in Sofia, marking the start of the motorcycle season in Bulgaria. This major event will span over 3,000 square meters of exhibition space, bringing together more than 50 exhibitors from leading motorcycle brands, and showcasing 65 world premiere models. In addition to the impressive array of motorcycles, a major highlight of this year’s event will be a professional test ride zone, offering fans the chance to test out new machines from brands like Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Benelli, Horwin, Suzuki, and CF Moto.

The exhibition will also feature thrilling stunt shows, including the famous "Globe of Death" performance by Circus Colosseum. Visitors will be able to enjoy demonstrations of motorcycle tricks and stunts, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event. The organizers expect over 15,000 visitors, following a record attendance of 12,000 in the previous year.

MOTO EXPO 2025 provides a great opportunity for fans to explore the latest motorcycle models and accessories for the upcoming season. Attendees will have the chance to meet experts from manufacturers, receive advice on the newest innovations, and even purchase new motorcycles. Additionally, visitors can participate in a special giveaway for a chance to win a brand new motorcycle or a voucher worth 10,000 leva.

The event will also include an outdoor area dedicated to demonstrations and food, offering a complete experience for both motorcycle enthusiasts and their families. For convenience, tickets are available for purchase through various online platforms, and the exhibition will offer discounted options for families, groups, and children. With free parking at Arena 8888 Sofia, visitors can easily access the event, which is being organized by the Association of Automobile Manufacturers and their Authorized Representatives in Bulgaria (AAP), in partnership with Expo Team OOD.

This year’s edition of MOTO EXPO promises to be bigger and more exciting than ever, attracting more exhibitors and showcasing the latest in motorcycle technology and innovation.