Over 40% of Bulgarians Express Worries About Artificial Intelligence

A recent survey conducted by the "Myara" agency reveals that 42% of Bulgarians express concern about the development of artificial intelligence. The survey, which took place between March 14 and 18, 2025, involved 801 adult Bulgarian citizens and shows that 37% of respondents admitted to being unfamiliar with the topic. Only 18.7% expressed enthusiasm for AI's development, while 2.1% chose not to answer. The survey's margin of error is ±3.5%.

Sociologists note that the high level of concern is not unexpected, given Bulgaria's aging population. Among those aged 30-44, the percentage of people who welcome AI development enthusiastically rises to about one-third, with concern dropping to just above the same level. This age group also represents the largest share of those who report having used AI, with 31.4% claiming experience with the technology. In contrast, over 68% of participants say they have not engaged with AI at all.

Despite some potential for insincere responses, the survey provides valuable insights into Bulgarian attitudes towards AI, especially since AI applications are already integrated into daily life through smartphones, cars, and other devices. Among those who have used AI, the young, active population residing in larger cities, including the capital, is most prominently represented.

Looking at job market concerns, 54.2% of respondents worry that AI could result in job losses, while 21.1% view it as an opportunity for economic relief. A further 20.1% admitted they were not familiar enough with the issue to form an opinion, and almost 5% remained undecided. Among the younger age groups, including those aged 18-29 and 30-44, optimism about AI's potential to create opportunities approaches nearly 30%. Sociologists highlight the generational divide in how AI is perceived, with younger generations more likely to see the technology in a positive light.

