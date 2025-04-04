Bulgarian President Radev Warns of Security Risks as Balkans Forum Tackles Terrorism and Migration

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, alongside Jordan's King Abdullah II, is hosting the third "Aqaba Process for the Balkans" high-level meeting in Sofia, focusing on urgent issues like terrorism, illegal migration, and radicalization in the region. In a statement posted on social media, Radev emphasized the global challenge of achieving peace and security, warning against the misguided belief that these can be guaranteed only for specific countries or regions, or at the expense of others.

Radev explained that the Balkans, in particular, are highly sensitive to security concerns due to the direct impact of regional conflicts. These conflicts often fuel illegal human trafficking, migration, and the rise of radicalization and terrorism. As security issues become an increasing challenge, he stressed the importance of open dialogue among world leaders to identify effective solutions and strengthen security efforts.

The forum, which is being attended by nearly 30 delegations from across the globe, provides a platform for heads of state, government representatives, and diplomatic figures to exchange ideas and collaborate on improving security. Radev noted the significance of such discussions, especially in light of the current security environment, which has deteriorated sharply in recent years.

Reflecting on the ongoing war in Ukraine, Radev cautioned against the belief that pouring more resources and weapons into the conflict would lead to military success. He argued that this approach only exacerbates destruction and further undermines Ukraine's position, resulting in greater losses and suffering. According to Radev, forums like the "Aqaba Process" are essential in fostering dialogue that could prevent such misguided actions and promote peace and stability.

The high-level meeting, first initiated by King Abdullah II in 2015, serves as an opportunity for leaders and experts to analyze current threats, compare perspectives, and explore solutions that contribute to global peace and security.