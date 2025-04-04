IMF Chief Warns US Tariffs Could Threaten Global Economic Stability

World | April 4, 2025, Friday // 10:09
Bulgaria: IMF Chief Warns US Tariffs Could Threaten Global Economic Stability

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has expressed serious concerns regarding the potential economic impact of the new tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump, stating that they pose a "significant risk to the global outlook." Speaking on Thursday, Georgieva called for cooperation between the United States and its trade partners to alleviate trade tensions and reduce uncertainty in the market.

The IMF is currently evaluating the broader macroeconomic implications of the tariffs, but Georgieva highlighted that the timing is particularly concerning given the ongoing sluggish global growth. The IMF is set to publish its full assessment in the upcoming World Economic Outlook, which will coincide with the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings later this month.

Trump's recent decision to impose reciprocal tariffs on a global scale has stirred significant controversy. The tariffs, which range from 10% to 49%, target over 180 countries, including substantial rates for India, Cambodia, Vietnam, China, Japan, and the European Union. Despite widespread criticism, Trump has remained confident that the tariffs will boost the US economy, declaring that the stock market will "boom" and that trillions of dollars will flow into the United States as a result.

Trump also addressed concerns over the market's reaction to the tariffs, particularly after US stocks dropped in after-hours trading following his announcement. The President maintained that the market’s decline was temporary and insisted that the long-term benefits of the tariffs would lead to an economic boom, not just in the US, but globally. However, experts, including Georgieva, warn that such drastic trade measures could further destabilize an already fragile global economy.

The new tariffs are set to impose hefty levies on key trading partners, and their implementation is likely to lead to continued market volatility. The world will be watching closely as the situation develops and as both sides explore avenues for resolution.

Tags: tariffs, IMF, Georgieva, Trump

