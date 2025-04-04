Shock Shake-Up: Top U.S. Cybersecurity Officials Removed Without Explanation

U.S. Air Force General Timothy Haugh has been dismissed from his dual roles as head of the U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency, according to a report by The Washington Post, which cites two current and one former U.S. official. Haugh's civilian deputy at the NSA, Wendy Noble, was also removed from her position.

Haugh took on the roles in February 2024, overseeing both the nation's top cybersecurity operations and intelligence-gathering functions. Noble served as the agency's senior civilian leader, playing a key role in its day-to-day management and policy direction.

The decision has drawn criticism from lawmakers. Representative Jim Himes of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, expressed serious concern about the removals. In a public statement, Himes described Haugh as a principled leader who acted lawfully and prioritized national security. “I fear those are precisely the qualities that could lead to his firing in this Administration,” he said.

Himes called for immediate clarification, stating that the Intelligence Committee and the American public deserve answers. He warned that the move could have consequences for national security, adding, “This decision makes all of us less safe.”