Vucic in Bulgaria: Urgent Talks with Radev and a Warning About Regional Security

During his visit to Sofia, Bulgaria, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic emphasized the importance of Bulgaria as a neighboring country and extended an invitation for Bulgaria to take part in Expo 2027, which is set to take place in Belgrade. He described Bulgaria as a key partner for Serbia and said its participation in the international exhibition would be highly valuable.

Vucic also announced that he would hold a bilateral meeting with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev following a dinner with King Abdullah II. He characterized the meeting with Radev as particularly important and noted that he had already engaged in open discussions with several regional leaders, including the presidents of Slovenia, Croatia, and Montenegro.

Addressing broader regional concerns, Vucic spoke about the complex security environment in the Balkans. He warned that the current period is one of the most difficult in decades, saying that every word spoken can now have significant implications. For this reason, he said, Serbia is intensifying cooperation with Hungary in response to emerging challenges, emphasizing that this approach is not confrontational but focused on creating meaningful solutions.

The Serbian president described the situation in and around Republika Srpska as extremely serious, calling it a significant challenge for Serbia. He revealed that his delegation in Sofia included the head of Serbia’s Military Intelligence, underlining the importance his government places on assessing regional threats and ensuring national security.

Vucic reiterated that the priority for Serbia remains preserving peace and stability for all its citizens, even as it navigates a tense and rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape.

Sources: