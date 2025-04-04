Vucic in Bulgaria: Urgent Talks with Radev and a Warning About Regional Security

Politics | April 4, 2025, Friday // 09:40
Bulgaria: Vucic in Bulgaria: Urgent Talks with Radev and a Warning About Regional Security

During his visit to Sofia, Bulgaria, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic emphasized the importance of Bulgaria as a neighboring country and extended an invitation for Bulgaria to take part in Expo 2027, which is set to take place in Belgrade. He described Bulgaria as a key partner for Serbia and said its participation in the international exhibition would be highly valuable.

Vucic also announced that he would hold a bilateral meeting with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev following a dinner with King Abdullah II. He characterized the meeting with Radev as particularly important and noted that he had already engaged in open discussions with several regional leaders, including the presidents of Slovenia, Croatia, and Montenegro.

Addressing broader regional concerns, Vucic spoke about the complex security environment in the Balkans. He warned that the current period is one of the most difficult in decades, saying that every word spoken can now have significant implications. For this reason, he said, Serbia is intensifying cooperation with Hungary in response to emerging challenges, emphasizing that this approach is not confrontational but focused on creating meaningful solutions.

The Serbian president described the situation in and around Republika Srpska as extremely serious, calling it a significant challenge for Serbia. He revealed that his delegation in Sofia included the head of Serbia’s Military Intelligence, underlining the importance his government places on assessing regional threats and ensuring national security.

Vucic reiterated that the priority for Serbia remains preserving peace and stability for all its citizens, even as it navigates a tense and rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape.

Sources:

  • BGNES
  • BTA
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Serbian, sofia, Vucic, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Sofia Heating and Hot Water Prices Could Surge by 23.7% in July 2025

The cost of heating and hot water in Sofia may rise significantly by 23.7% starting from July 1, 2025

Society | April 7, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Climbs Passport Rankings, Now Among Top 30 Worldwide

Ireland leads the world in passport power in 2025, according to the latest ranking by tax and immigration consultancy Nomad Capitalist

Business | April 7, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia to Develop Regional Green Energy Corridor

Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Baku, marking a new phase of regional collaboration focused on green energy

Business » Energy | April 6, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Crosses Milestone, But Still Trails Romania in EU Economic Catch-Up

Bulgaria is gradually narrowing the economic gap with the average level of the European Union

Society | April 6, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgargaz Drowns in Debt: 280 Million Leva Loss and Mounting Obligations to Turkey

Bulgargaz is currently facing serious financial difficulties, with projected losses for 2024 amounting to 280 million leva

Business » Energy | April 6, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgarians Vanish from Tourism Jobs Amid Growing Dependence on Foreign Labor

During the upcoming summer tourist season, police officers from Romania, Germany, and Poland will assist their Bulgarian colleagues in maintaining public order across resorts along the Black Sea

Business » Tourism | April 6, 2025, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Report: Russia Remains the Key Threat to Bulgaria and NATO

Russia continues to pose the most serious and immediate threat to NATO and the European Union, according to the 2024 Report on the Status of the Defense and Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria

Politics » Defense | April 5, 2025, Saturday // 14:17

Israeli Media Release Videos of Hostage with Bulgarian Citizenship Held by Hamas

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz has published two videos featuring Matan Angrest, an Israeli soldier with Bulgarian citizenship

Politics | April 5, 2025, Saturday // 11:04

North Macedonia’s President in Sofia: Bulgaria’s Swift Aid Shows Power of Regional Solidarity

North Macedonia’s President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova expressed her appreciation to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev for the swift assistance Bulgaria provided following the deadly fire in Kocani last month

Politics | April 5, 2025, Saturday // 10:48

Poll Shocker: Peevski's DPS Climbs to Second if Elections in Bulgaria Were Held Today

If parliamentary elections were held now in Bulgaria, GERB would emerge as the leading political force, with 23.8% of voters' support

Politics | April 4, 2025, Friday // 17:08

Bulgaria's President: More Arms for Ukraine Will Not Bring Victory, Only More Destruction

President Rumen Radev expressed skepticism about Ukraine’s chances of achieving military gains, even with increased financial and military support

Politics | April 4, 2025, Friday // 16:03

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria Cannot Interfere in UK Spy Trial

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated that the country cannot interfere in the espionage case involving Bulgarian citizens in the United Kingdom

Politics | April 4, 2025, Friday // 14:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria