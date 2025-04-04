Azog from 'The Hobbit' to Make Special Appearance at Aniventure Comic Con 2025 in Sofia

Manu Bennett, the actor behind Azog the Defiler from Peter Jackson’s "The Hobbit" trilogy, will be among the special guests at Aniventure Comic Con 2025 in Bulgaria. The event, set to take place on July 5 and 6 at the Inter Expo Center in Sofia, will give fans the opportunity to meet the New Zealand-born actor in person.

Bennett, who is also well known for his roles in "Spartacus" as Crixus and in "Arrow" as Slade Wilson/Deathstroke, will share insights about his career and experiences in some of the most iconic productions he has been a part of. Tickets for a Meet & Greet session with him, priced at 60 and 80 leva, are available through Eventim and comiccon.bg.

His role as Azog was originally meant to be minor, but director Peter Jackson was so impressed by Bennett’s performance that the character was expanded to become the primary antagonist in the trilogy. While Azog’s appearance was heavily influenced by CGI, Bennett’s portrayal remains a standout in the franchise. His success extends beyond Middle-earth, as his fierce portrayal of Crixus in "Spartacus" and his turn as Deathstroke in "Arrow" have cemented his reputation as a fan-favorite actor.

Bennett will be joining an already stellar lineup at the convention, which includes Evanna Lynch, best known as Luna Lovegood in the "Harry Potter" series, and Anthony Daniels, the actor behind C-3PO in "Star Wars." The event promises a thrilling experience for fans of fantasy, sci-fi, and pop culture.

Adding to the excitement, the Marvel Impersonators will return to the festival, bringing beloved superheroes to life. The group, made up of professional actors, doubles, and stunt performers, has become a highlight of Aniventure Comic Con, offering attendees the chance to interact with stunningly realistic portrayals of Tony Stark, Doctor Strange, Thor, Spider-Man, and Captain America.

The cosplay segment of the event will also feature an exciting addition to its jury panel—Tine Marie Riis. A prominent figure in the cosplay world since 2009, Riis has competed in and won multiple competitions across Scandinavia. She has collaborated with major gaming and entertainment companies such as Riot Games, Blizzard Entertainment, Razer, and Telenor. Beyond competing, she runs her own creative agency, Tinerific Agency, and teaches cosplay art at Buskerud Folk High School. Her expertise will bring valuable insight to the festival’s highly anticipated cosplay competition.

Aniventure Comic Con 2025 will offer much more than celebrity appearances, with exciting news and activities for fans of manga, anime, gaming, and comics. Expect a variety of artists, influencers, and actors from beloved films and TV series to be announced soon.

The event is organized with the support of A1 Bulgaria, Ozone, and Coca-Cola, along with additional sponsors such as Nescafé 3in1, Happy Delivery, and Hyundai. Tickets, including two-day passes, ULTRA, and Meet & Greet options, can be purchased via Eventim, at OMV gas stations across Bulgaria, or on the official festival website: https://comiccon.bg/tickets/.