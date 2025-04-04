Biggest Online Shopping Platform in Bulgaria Adopts Dual Pricing in Euros and Levs

eMAG Bulgaria has introduced dual currency price display on its platform, allowing customers to see prices in both euros and Bulgarian levs. The change, aimed at improving transparency and convenience, applies across all product pages, shopping carts, and final order summaries. Prices are automatically converted based on the official exchange rate. The feature will soon be available on the retailer’s mobile application as well.

The move comes as part of eMAG's ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and build customer trust. “At eMAG, we continuously innovate to improve the shopping experience. The introduction of euro pricing brings greater transparency, helping customers adjust before the official transition period begins,” said Silviu Gugui, Manager of eMAG Bulgaria. He emphasized that the update offers clarity and security, making it easier for shoppers to plan their purchases.

E-commerce has seen rapid growth in recent years, with online shopping becoming an essential part of daily life. Recognizing this shift, eMAG continues to develop digital solutions that cater to modern consumers. In addition to the new currency display, customers can still enjoy fast deliveries through eMAG’s expanding easybox locker network, as well as benefits from the Genius subscription service, which provides free deliveries, exclusive offers, and cost-saving features.

eMAG, founded in Romania in 2001, is a leading online retailer with operations in Bulgaria and Hungary. The Bulgarian platform offers over 10 million products from more than 17,000 Marketplace merchants, covering a wide range of categories such as electronics, home appliances, beauty, fashion, sports, and automotive. Shoppers can choose from multiple delivery options—including courier services, easybox pickup points, and home delivery—and various payment methods such as online payments, consumer credit, and cash on delivery.

Source: eMAG press release