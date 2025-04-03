NATO’s Growing Role in Ukraine: Peacekeeping Mission Gains Support

NATO's potential role in an international peacekeeping mission in Ukraine is under discussion, with its command and control structures seen as a possible framework for deploying a "reassurance force," the Financial Times reported, citing multiple officials familiar with the talks. The initiative is part of broader European efforts to take on a greater role in Ukraine’s security as the future of U.S. support remains uncertain.

The proposal, led by France and involving the U.K., is one of several options being considered and could be subject to change. If implemented, the mission would rely on NATO’s intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities. Advocates of the plan see NATO’s involvement as a way to indirectly engage the United States, whose military presence in Europe remains central to the alliance’s operations.

While U.S. President Donald Trump has declined to directly participate in a European-led mission, some officials argue that NATO remains the only viable command and control structure for deploying forces from multiple countries to Ukraine. The coalition of nations backing the idea has held several meetings to discuss security guarantees and a potential peacekeeping force, most recently gathering in Paris on March 27.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to NATO during his first meeting with alliance foreign ministers in Brussels. He emphasized that while Trump supports NATO, he expects European countries and Canada to increase their defense spending to 5% of GDP, significantly higher than the current 2% target. Several nations, including Belgium, Italy, and Spain, have yet to meet the existing benchmark.

Rubio acknowledged that increasing military budgets would be challenging given longstanding domestic policies but stressed that the war in Ukraine is a reminder of the necessity of hard power. He expressed hope that his meetings in Brussels would result in a firm commitment from allies to boost defense spending.

The call for increased contributions follows Trump’s earlier statements warning that the U.S. would not defend allies who fail to meet their financial obligations. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte pointed out that European members have already committed to the largest defense spending increase since the Cold War but admitted that further efforts are needed. He estimated that European and Canadian contributions would likely exceed 3% of GDP.

The alliance is currently assessing its strategic gaps, with a final decision on new spending targets expected at the NATO summit in June in The Hague. Rubio acknowledged that reaching 5% spending would take time but insisted on a clear roadmap from NATO members to strengthen the alliance’s defensive capabilities.

NATO officials are also considering the potential impact of a U.S. troop reduction in Europe, where approximately 100,000 American personnel are stationed. While Rubio has not yet addressed the issue, some alliance members believe a reduction of 20,000 to 50,000 troops could be possible. Rutte reassured allies that any adjustments would be coordinated carefully and emphasized that the U.S. remains engaged despite its strategic pivot toward the Indo-Pacific region.

Beyond Europe, NATO is monitoring growing cooperation between Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran, viewing these alliances as part of an increasingly interconnected global security landscape. The alliance’s leadership is evaluating how to address simultaneous challenges in both the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions.

As discussions on NATO’s future role continue, European nations leading the "coalition of the willing" are preparing to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine under a potential ceasefire arrangement. This coalition has held multiple meetings to outline security guarantees and deployment strategies, with the most recent talks involving British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on March 31.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has pursued separate negotiations for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, most recently meeting Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia on March 25. These parallel diplomatic efforts reflect the complex and evolving nature of international engagement in the conflict.