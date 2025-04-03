Bulgaria’s Zhelyazkov Government Easily Survives No Confidence Motion

The vote of no confidence against the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov failed to meet expectations, as reported by BGNES.

The motion, which was proposed by the "Revival" party and supported by members of "Greatness" and "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH), was rejected with 54 MPs voting in favor and 150 voting against. The motion cited foreign policy issues, particularly Bulgaria’s stance on Ukraine and the death of Marin Marinov in Gaza, as reasons for the vote.

However, many politicians, including those from both the ruling party and the main opposition, "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), argued that the vote was unjustified. They noted that Zhelyazkov’s government had been in office for only two and a half months, making it premature to blame it for foreign policy errors. Furthermore, the government’s pro-European orientation has widespread support from parliamentary parties and the Bulgarian public.

The ruling party, led by GERB’s Boyko Borissov, interpreted the no-confidence vote as an attempt to derail Bulgaria's efforts to adopt the euro. With a positive convergence report expected soon, Bulgaria is on track to join the eurozone, a key milestone in its European integration.

After the vote, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov took to the podium:

"I thank everyone who supported the government. By doing so, you supported Bulgaria's European perspective and the perspective for democratic development - the kind that a large part of society desires," he said.