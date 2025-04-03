Bulgaria’s Zhelyazkov Government Easily Survives No Confidence Motion

Politics | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 13:50
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Zhelyazkov Government Easily Survives No Confidence Motion The Zhelyazkov cabinet

The vote of no confidence against the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov failed to meet expectations, as reported by BGNES.

The motion, which was proposed by the "Revival" party and supported by members of "Greatness" and "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH), was rejected with 54 MPs voting in favor and 150 voting against. The motion cited foreign policy issues, particularly Bulgaria’s stance on Ukraine and the death of Marin Marinov in Gaza, as reasons for the vote.

However, many politicians, including those from both the ruling party and the main opposition, "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), argued that the vote was unjustified. They noted that Zhelyazkov’s government had been in office for only two and a half months, making it premature to blame it for foreign policy errors. Furthermore, the government’s pro-European orientation has widespread support from parliamentary parties and the Bulgarian public.

The ruling party, led by GERB’s Boyko Borissov, interpreted the no-confidence vote as an attempt to derail Bulgaria's efforts to adopt the euro. With a positive convergence report expected soon, Bulgaria is on track to join the eurozone, a key milestone in its European integration.

After the vote, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov took to the podium:

"I thank everyone who supported the government. By doing so, you supported Bulgaria's European perspective and the perspective for democratic development - the kind that a large part of society desires," he said.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: confidence, Bulgaria, Zhelyazkov

Related Articles:

Azog from 'The Hobbit' to Make Special Appearance at Aniventure Comic Con 2025 in Sofia

Manu Bennett, the actor behind Azog the Defiler from Peter Jackson’s "The Hobbit" trilogy, will be among the special guests at Aniventure Comic Con 2025 in Bulgaria

Society | April 4, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Low-Cost Airline Unveils 47 New Routes from Bulgaria for Summer 2025 (FULL LIST)

Wizz Air has announced its summer schedule for 2025, offering an expanded selection of 47 routes from Bulgaria to various destinations across Europe and beyond

Business » Tourism | April 4, 2025, Friday // 23:00

April 4 Weather Forecast: Cloudy Skies and Rain Showers Across Bulgaria

The weather in Bulgaria on April 4 is expected to be mostly cloudy, with scattered clouds during the morning hours

Society » Environment | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 17:09

Massive €50 Million VAT Fraud Uncovered: EPPO Makes Arrests in Bulgaria, Germany, and Poland

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Munich has led an operation resulting in the arrest of three individuals on April 1 as part of an ongoing investigation into a €50 million VAT fraud scheme

World » EU | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 16:38

Survey Shows Decline in Trust Towards Bulgaria’s Political Institutions

A recent survey conducted by "Market Links" reveals a concerning decline in trust towards political institutions in Bulgaria

Politics | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 16:30

Bulgaria Receives Third Emergency Medical Helicopter

The third emergency medical helicopter has arrived in Bulgaria, as confirmed by the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance by Air on its Facebook page

Society » Health | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 12:28
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Survey Shows Decline in Trust Towards Bulgaria’s Political Institutions

A recent survey conducted by "Market Links" reveals a concerning decline in trust towards political institutions in Bulgaria

Politics | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 16:30

Bulgaria's Political Leaders React to Trump's Tariffs: Risks for Economy and Stability

GERB leader Boyko Borissov expressed serious concerns over the new tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump

Politics | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 12:08

Political Turmoil in Bulgaria: Opposition Maneuvers for No-Confidence Votes

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has stated that the motion of no confidence against the government in Bulgaria is aimed at destabilizing the country

Politics | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 11:59

US Embassy Helps Bulgaria Welcome its First F-16

Bulgaria’s first F-16 landed on Tuesday afternoon at the Third Fighter Air Base at Graf Ignatievo

Politics » Diplomacy | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 10:16

King of Jordan Begins Official Visit to Bulgaria for High-Level Talks

King Abdullah II of Jordan has arrived in Bulgaria for an official visit at the invitation of President Rumen Radev

Politics | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 09:03

Bulgaria and Romania Invite Turkey to Join NATO's Black Sea Special Operations HQ

Bulgaria and Romania have formally invited Turkey to take part in establishing NATO's Regional Component Command Headquarters for Special Operations in the Black Sea region

Politics » Defense | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 18:42
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria