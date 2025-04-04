April 4 Weather Forecast: Cloudy Skies and Rain Showers Across Bulgaria

The weather in Bulgaria on April 4 is expected to be mostly cloudy, with scattered clouds during the morning hours. Light to moderate winds from the north-northeast will prevail. Temperatures will range from 3°C to 8°C in the early hours, with Sofia experiencing lows around 5°C. Afternoon highs will reach between 13°C and 18°C, with Sofia seeing a high around 13°C.

On the Black Sea coast, clouds will dominate the skies, and rain is expected in the afternoon. Light north-northeasterly winds will continue, with highs ranging from 11°C to 14°C. The sea water temperature will be between 9°C and 10°C, and the waves will be mild, reaching 1 to 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the weather will be mostly cloudy and foggy, with rain showers expected in the afternoon. Rain will turn to snow above 1,700 meters. Temperatures will be around 7°C at 1,200 meters and around 1°C at 2,000 meters, with light to moderate northeasterly winds.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)