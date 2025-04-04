April 4 Weather Forecast: Cloudy Skies and Rain Showers Across Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 17:09
Bulgaria: April 4 Weather Forecast: Cloudy Skies and Rain Showers Across Bulgaria @Pexels

The weather in Bulgaria on April 4 is expected to be mostly cloudy, with scattered clouds during the morning hours. Light to moderate winds from the north-northeast will prevail. Temperatures will range from 3°C to 8°C in the early hours, with Sofia experiencing lows around 5°C. Afternoon highs will reach between 13°C and 18°C, with Sofia seeing a high around 13°C.

On the Black Sea coast, clouds will dominate the skies, and rain is expected in the afternoon. Light north-northeasterly winds will continue, with highs ranging from 11°C to 14°C. The sea water temperature will be between 9°C and 10°C, and the waves will be mild, reaching 1 to 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the weather will be mostly cloudy and foggy, with rain showers expected in the afternoon. Rain will turn to snow above 1,700 meters. Temperatures will be around 7°C at 1,200 meters and around 1°C at 2,000 meters, with light to moderate northeasterly winds.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Azog from 'The Hobbit' to Make Special Appearance at Aniventure Comic Con 2025 in Sofia

Manu Bennett, the actor behind Azog the Defiler from Peter Jackson’s "The Hobbit" trilogy, will be among the special guests at Aniventure Comic Con 2025 in Bulgaria

Society | April 4, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Low-Cost Airline Unveils 47 New Routes from Bulgaria for Summer 2025 (FULL LIST)

Wizz Air has announced its summer schedule for 2025, offering an expanded selection of 47 routes from Bulgaria to various destinations across Europe and beyond

Business » Tourism | April 4, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Massive €50 Million VAT Fraud Uncovered: EPPO Makes Arrests in Bulgaria, Germany, and Poland

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Munich has led an operation resulting in the arrest of three individuals on April 1 as part of an ongoing investigation into a €50 million VAT fraud scheme

World » EU | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 16:38

Survey Shows Decline in Trust Towards Bulgaria’s Political Institutions

A recent survey conducted by "Market Links" reveals a concerning decline in trust towards political institutions in Bulgaria

Politics | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 16:30

Bulgaria’s Zhelyazkov Government Easily Survives No Confidence Motion

The vote of no confidence against the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov failed to meet expectations

Politics | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 13:50

Bulgaria Receives Third Emergency Medical Helicopter

The third emergency medical helicopter has arrived in Bulgaria, as confirmed by the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance by Air on its Facebook page

Society » Health | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 12:28
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgarian Weather Forecast: Rain Showers and Thunderstorms Expected on April 3

On April 3, Bulgaria is expected to experience rain showers accompanied by thunderstorms

Society » Environment | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 17:08

Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook for April 2: Rain, Cloudy Skies, and Northerly Winds

The weather in Bulgaria on April 2 will be predominantly cloudy with rain showers throughout the day

Society » Environment | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

April 1 Weather Forecast for Bulgaria: Rain, Fog, and Cloudy Condition

The weather in Bulgaria on April 1 will be generally overcast

Society » Environment | March 31, 2025, Monday // 17:00

Rain and Clouds Across Bulgaria: What to Expect on March 31

The weather in Bulgaria on March 31 is expected to be mostly cloudy, with rain showers in different parts of the country and light winds

Society » Environment | March 30, 2025, Sunday // 19:38

Rain and Thunderstorms Forecasted for Bulgaria This Weekend

Over the next 24 hours, the weather across Bulgaria will be predominantly cloudy

Society » Environment | March 28, 2025, Friday // 17:00

Bulgaria’s Weather on March 28: Rain, Thunderstorms, and Strong Winds

On March 28, Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy weather, with showers expected across much of the country

Society » Environment | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 17:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria