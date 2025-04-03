Trump's Approval Rating Declines Amid Economic and Scandal Concerns

World | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 14:11
Donald Trump is experiencing a decline in public approval, with dissatisfaction evident in areas such as his economic policies, military strategy, and handling of scandals within his administration, according to a recent Reuters report.

A three-day Reuters/Ipsos poll, which concluded on Wednesday, revealed that Trump’s approval rating has dropped by 2 percentage points compared to the previous survey conducted from March 21-23. His current approval rating stands at 43%, which is 4 points lower than the 47% approval he held shortly after his inauguration in January. Throughout his first term, Trump's approval has fluctuated, with his highest rating reaching 49% in early 2017 and his lowest at 33% in December 2017. While his current approval rating remains higher than most of his first term, it signals a noticeable decline.

A major area of dissatisfaction is Trump’s handling of the economy, with only 37% of respondents expressing approval of his economic policies. Additionally, just 30% of Americans approve of his efforts to manage the rising cost of living, an issue also affecting President Joe Biden. Furthermore, half of the respondents, or 52%, expressed concerns about the impact of Trump's new tariff package on car and auto parts, with many believing the tariff increase would harm people close to them. However, a third of respondents, mostly from Trump’s Republican base, disagreed with the negative outlook on the tariffs.

Trump’s policy changes, including the displacement of nearly 200,000 federal employees and the disruption of diplomatic norms, have raised alarm, especially among investors. These moves, coupled with his tariff strategy, have led to market instability, with fears that the policy could eventually trigger a recession.

Another factor contributing to public dissatisfaction is the Signal chat scandal, where senior officials allegedly discussed attack plans on militants in Yemen via the commercial messaging app Signal. This conversation was unintentionally shared with a journalist, leading to concerns about the administration's handling of sensitive military information. The majority of respondents, 74%, described the incident as reckless, with 91% of Democrats and 55% of Republicans agreeing. Moreover, 70% of Americans believe Trump should take responsibility for the mishandling of this situation.

Trump’s foreign policy approval stands at just 34%, down from 37% in the previous poll. However, his immigration policies received a higher approval rating, with 48% of respondents supporting his stance on immigration.

The Reuters/Ipsos survey, which included 1,486 adult respondents, has a margin of error of about 3 percentage points.

Meanwhile, a recent survey from KMIS in Ukraine shows a growing dissatisfaction with Trump’s leadership. Ukrainians have expressed doubts about his policies and their potential to bring about positive outcomes, particularly in relation to the ongoing war. They also remain skeptical that the Trump administration will be able to achieve peace or end the conflict.

