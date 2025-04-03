Hungary Withdraws from ICC Amid Netanyahu’s State Visit

World » EU | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 13:36
Hungary has decided to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), as announced by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s administration. The move comes shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s arrival in Budapest for a state visit, which follows a significant development in international relations. In November, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu over alleged war crimes committed during Israel’s offensive in Gaza. The war was launched in response to an attack by Hamas-led fighters on southern Israel.

Israel has consistently rejected the accusations, calling them politically motivated and rooted in anti-Semitism. The Israeli government maintains that the ICC has undermined its legitimacy by issuing warrants against a democratically elected leader acting in self-defense.

Although Hungary was a founding member of the ICC, signing the Rome Statute in 1999 and ratifying it in 2001, the law has not been fully enacted within Hungarian law. Chief of Staff Gergely Gulyas confirmed in November that Hungary had not incorporated the court’s statutes, meaning that no court orders could be enforced in the country. On Thursday, Gulyas stated that the government would begin the process of withdrawal from the ICC.

The move follows US President Donald Trump’s imposition of sanctions on the ICC prosecutor, Karim Khan, in February. Orban had already suggested that Hungary reconsider its membership in such an organization, especially after the sanctions. The bill for Hungary's formal withdrawal from the ICC is expected to pass in the country’s parliament, which is controlled by Orban’s Fidesz party.

Orban has been a steadfast ally of Netanyahu in the past, often blocking EU actions that were critical of Israel. This longstanding relationship has continued to play a significant role in Hungary’s foreign policy, especially in the face of international criticism.

The ICC's arrest warrant accused Netanyahu and his former defense chief of criminal responsibility for actions including murder, persecution, and using starvation as a weapon of war, all part of a systematic attack against Gaza's civilian population. The Israeli campaign has resulted in more than 50,000 Palestinian deaths and widespread destruction of Gaza. The initial Hamas-led assault on Israel in October 2023 claimed the lives of over 1,200 people and led to the abduction of more than 250 individuals.

Alongside Netanyahu's arrest warrant, the ICC also issued a warrant for a Hamas leader in November, whose death was confirmed following the issuance of the order.

