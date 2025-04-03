Europe’s Trade Retaliation: Countermeasures Against U.S. Tariffs Coming April 14

World » EU | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 13:04
Bulgaria: Europe’s Trade Retaliation: Countermeasures Against U.S. Tariffs Coming April 14

On April 14, the European Union will introduce its first countermeasures in response to the tariffs imposed by the United States, as confirmed by Bernd Lange, Chairman of the European Parliament’s Foreign Trade Committee. Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, confirmed that the first package of retaliatory measures, specifically targeting U.S. steel tariffs, is ready. However, she emphasized that negotiations with the U.S. are still ongoing, leaving room for an agreement. She stressed that the EU would prefer to reduce trade barriers through dialogue rather than escalating tensions, noting that EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič has been in constant contact with his U.S. counterpart.

European Council President Antonio Costa also reiterated the EU’s commitment to finding a negotiated solution while cautioning that the EU would continue to diversify its trade relations, particularly with countries from the Mercosur region in South America, India, and beyond. He expressed concern over the role of U.S. officials, such as President Donald Trump and Senior Trade Advisor Peter Navarro, who he said have significant influence over the trade situation, making negotiations difficult without their willingness to engage.

Lange further explained that the first set of countermeasures would be followed by a second package, with discussions underway between the European Parliament, member states, and the European Commission. Lange is scheduled to visit Washington on April 9 to meet with U.S. trade officials and lawmakers, aiming to minimize the impact of the tariffs. Although the EU is considering actions against American tech giants like Meta and Google, Lange stressed that such measures would be a last resort, underscoring the EU’s preference for negotiations over confrontation.

Meanwhile, China's Commerce Ministry announced on Thursday that China and the European Union would restart discussions on bilateral tariffs, following European Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič's visit to Beijing last week, according to Reuters.

Last year, the EU imposed tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, prompting Beijing to retaliate with levies on European brandy imports. The ministry stated that both parties have agreed to address economic and trade disputes through dialogue and consultation.

The talks are set to begin "as soon as possible" to foster a positive environment for investment and industrial cooperation between Chinese and European companies, as noted by a Commerce Ministry spokesperson.

