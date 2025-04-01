Bulgaria Receives Third Emergency Medical Helicopter
The third emergency medical helicopter has arrived in Bulgaria, as confirmed by the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance by Air on its Facebook page. The helicopter will be stationed temporarily at the regional HEMS base in Sliven.
This is the third such air ambulance to arrive in the country. The second one landed in Bulgaria at the end of February and is also based at the Sliven HEMS base. There, eight aeromedical teams, which include nine doctors and eight nurses, are on duty. These teams have undergone the required training and medical examinations to meet the standards for European aviation medical class 2.
Third Bulgarian Medical Helicopter Set to Arrive from Italy Soon
The third Bulgarian medical helicopter, intended for emergency air medical assistance, is ready for operation and currently stationed in Brindisi, Italy
Bulgaria’s Chief Health Inspector: No Need for Mandatory Meningococcal Vaccination
Vaccination against meningococcal infections remains a personal decision for parents, as the disease affects a relatively small number of children annually but can present severe complications
Baby Dies from Meningococcal Infection in Sofia
An 11-month-old baby has died from a severe case of meningococcal infection in Sofia
Bulgarian Food Safety Agency Urges Consumers to Avoid Unregulated Meat Markets Amid Disease Outbreaks
The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) has issued a warning urging consumers not to purchase meat, milk, or any related products from unregulated markets or sources of unknown origin
Protests in Bulgaria’s Psychiatric Hospitals Over Low Pay and Rising Mental Health Cases Among Youth
Workers in psychiatric hospitals across Bulgaria are protesting due to the low salary increase offered to them
Childhood Tuberculosis Cases Surge by 10% in Europe
European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the World Health Organization Regional Office for Europe (WHO/Europe) shows that children under 15 years of age accounted for 4.3%