Bulgaria Receives Third Emergency Medical Helicopter

The third emergency medical helicopter has arrived in Bulgaria, as confirmed by the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance by Air on its Facebook page. The helicopter will be stationed temporarily at the regional HEMS base in Sliven.

This is the third such air ambulance to arrive in the country. The second one landed in Bulgaria at the end of February and is also based at the Sliven HEMS base. There, eight aeromedical teams, which include nine doctors and eight nurses, are on duty. These teams have undergone the required training and medical examinations to meet the standards for European aviation medical class 2.