Dodik Returns from Moscow as Interpol Withdraws Arrest Warrant

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 12:26
Bulgaria: Dodik Returns from Moscow as Interpol Withdraws Arrest Warrant

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik returned to Banja Luka without incident after his trip to Moscow, despite an arrest warrant issued by a Bosnian court. According to Croatian website Index.hr, Dodik had been on a three-day visit to Moscow, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and announced plans to return for the May 9 celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over fascism.

During an interview with Republika Srpska public television RTRS, Dodik proudly revealed that Interpol had withdrawn the Bosnian court’s request for an international arrest warrant against him. Dodik, who is considered a fugitive from justice in Bosnia, had been subject to an internal arrest warrant and was ordered to be detained for a month after failing to respond to a summons from Bosnia's prosecutor’s office for questioning related to an investigation into the country’s constitutional order.

Dodik had been sentenced by a Bosnian court on February 26 to a one-year prison term and a six-year ban from political activity for defying the decisions of the international community’s high representative, Christian Schmidt. The Republika Srpska parliament responded swiftly by passing laws banning central Bosnian institutions from operating within its territory. On March 17, a Bosnian court issued an arrest warrant for Dodik and two other members of the Republika Srpska parliament.

Although Dodik was not arrested when he left Bosnia and Herzegovina, the border police continue to investigate how he managed to cross the border undetected. The arrest warrant had also been issued for Nenad Stevandić, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Republika Srpska, and Radovan Višković, the Prime Minister of Republika Srpska, who are also suspected of undermining Bosnia’s constitutional order. Interpol’s decision regarding the red notice for Dodik and Stevandić, both of whom traveled freely in and out of Bosnia in the weeks after the warrant was issued, is still awaited.

The Bosnian court had requested Interpol to include Dodik on its list of wanted persons, but the organization rejected the request, citing Article 3 of its statute, which prohibits intervention in politically sensitive matters. Dodik, however, expressed his satisfaction with the decision, remarking that he had expected it but had some reservations. He thanked various countries and leaders, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Serbia, Montenegro, Russia, and others, for their support.

Dodik explained that he had traveled by car and was not stopped at the border. He added that he plans to travel outside Bosnia and Herzegovina again soon. Under the Dayton Peace Agreement, which ended the Bosnian War (1992-1995), Bosnia is divided into two semi-autonomous regions: Republika Srpska, which is predominantly Bosnian Serb, and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, made up of Bosniaks and Bosnian Croats. Each region has its own government, parliament, and police, but both are bound by common national institutions, including the judiciary, army, security services, and tax administration.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Serb, dodic, Moscow

Related Articles:

Explosions, Fire, and Panic: Russia Reels from Devastating Drone Assault

Ukraine launched a large-scale drone attack on Moscow early Tuesday

World » Russia | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 09:09

Dodik: Republika Srpska Seeks Peace, No Plans for Conflict

The government of Republika Srpska convened for an extraordinary session to adopt a new draft law that aims to restrict the powers of key institutions in Bosnia and Herzegovina

World » Southeast Europe | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 10:09

Bosnian Serb Leader Milorad Dodik Sentenced to Prison

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has been sentenced to one year in prison and banned from holding public office for six years

World » Southeast Europe | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 15:33

Bosnian Serb Leader Renews Push for Republika Srpska’s Independence

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has once again called for Republika Srpska to separate from Bosnia and Herzegovina

World » Southeast Europe | February 14, 2025, Friday // 09:29

Moscow Refinery Burns After Record Drone Attack by Ukraine

A Moscow refinery is on fire following an unprecedented Ukrainian attack on the Russian capital's energy infrastructure.

World » Russia | September 1, 2024, Sunday // 12:00

Bulgarian Party 'Revival' Joins BRICS International Forum in Moscow

A delegation from the Bulgarian party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) has arrived in Moscow to participate in the International Forum of the BRICS countries

Politics | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 16:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Serbia Faces Economic Pressures and Potential Government Change, Experts Warn

The Vienna Institute for International Economic Research has indicated that Serbia is likely to experience a slowdown in GDP growth this year, alongside potential political changes

World » Southeast Europe | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 17:10

Bosnian Serb Leader Milorad Dodik Now Internationally Wanted

Interpol has issued an international arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska

World » Southeast Europe | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 10:32

Turkey’s Opposition Nominates Imamoglu for Presidency Amid Widespread Unrest

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key opposition figure and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main political rival, has been officially nominated as the Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) candidate

World » Southeast Europe | March 24, 2025, Monday // 13:54

Clashes Continue in Istanbul After Opposition Leader Jailed

For the fifth consecutive night, Istanbul has been gripped by violent protests following the arrest of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu

World » Southeast Europe | March 24, 2025, Monday // 09:22

Tensions Escalate in Turkey as Arrest of Istanbul Mayor Sparks Nationwide Protests

Protests erupted across Turkey following the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, leading to clashes with police in several cities

World » Southeast Europe | March 21, 2025, Friday // 10:14

Military Alliance Involving Croatia, Albania, and Potentially Bulgaria Raises Alarm in Serbia

Serbia has expressed concerns over the growing military cooperation between Kosovo, Albania, and Croatia

World » Southeast Europe | March 19, 2025, Wednesday // 10:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria