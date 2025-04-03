Survey Shows Decline in Trust Towards Bulgaria’s Political Institutions

A recent survey conducted by "Market Links" reveals a concerning decline in trust towards political institutions in Bulgaria, with the situation worsening for President Rumen Radev. According to the survey, both trust and distrust are on the decline, with the most significant drop observed in the Speaker of Parliament, Natalia Kiselova. Her trust level has fallen from 31% to 24%. Trust in the National Assembly is also alarmingly low, at just 12%.

If elections were held today, GERB would remain in the lead with 23.1% of the vote, followed by WCC-DB at 14.8%. Delyan Peevski’s "DPS - New Beginning" would come in third with 11.2% support from those who are certain to vote. "Revival" trails closely behind at 11%, while Ahmed Dogan’s DPS garners 6.5%, and the BSP stands at 6%. "There Is Such a People" (TISP) is next with 4.5%, followed by MECH and "Greatness" each at 4.4%. Around 10% of respondents remain undecided.

The survey also highlights that 54% of people believe justice was served in the Constitutional Court’s decision to allow "Greatness" to enter the National Assembly. Despite this, Zhivkov noted a general downward trend in trust toward the National Assembly and the government. The partial annulment of elections, along with the re-announcement of results, seems to have further shaken public confidence, in addition to ongoing budget discussions and the looming vote of no confidence.

This national survey, conducted between March 22 and March 30, 2025, was financed and implemented by bTV and "Market LINKS" through face-to-face interviews and online surveys among 1,004 Bulgarian citizens aged 18 and over.