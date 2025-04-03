Bulgaria's Political Leaders React to Trump's Tariffs: Risks for Economy and Stability

GERB leader Boyko Borissov expressed serious concerns over the new tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, describing them as a major blow to the European Union and Bulgaria. He warned that the trade dispute between the US and the EU would further divide NATO and EU member states, creating economic instability.

On April 3, Trump introduced a 25% tariff on all cars manufactured outside the US. Additionally, he announced reciprocal tariffs of 20% on EU imports, 34% on Chinese goods, 26% on Indian imports, and 10% on products from the United Kingdom. The US President stated that the measures were aimed at countries that have imposed tariffs or trade restrictions on American goods. Trump also introduced a 10% minimum base tariff for imports from all countries.

Borissov highlighted that the 25% tariff on cars would severely impact European industries, particularly those involved in auto parts manufacturing, steel, and aluminum. He emphasized that the tariffs would increase inflation, reduce investments, and result in job losses. According to him, the economic stress caused by these measures will be felt across multiple sectors, including the beer industry, as aluminum cans are made from similar alloys. How Trump's new tariffs will impact Bulgaria and the Balkans read here.

Kiril Petkov, co-leader of WCC-DB, also weighed in on the situation, stating that the US has effectively declared a trade war on the European Union. He underscored that Bulgaria must position itself at the center of Europe both economically and in terms of national security, given the economic conflict with the US and the ongoing war in the East.

Meanwhile, Delyan Peevski, chairman of "DPS - New Beginning," urged Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov to clarify Bulgaria's official stance on the new US tariffs. Peevski insisted that the government must inform the public about the potential consequences for Bulgaria and outline their next steps. He also called for urgent action to improve revenue collection in the national budget, criticizing the lack of coordination among customs authorities, the National Revenue Agency, and the Ministry of Finance.

Borissov also addressed domestic political issues, linking the current instability to the upcoming vote of no confidence. He accused the opposition of attempting to destabilize the government, stressing that financial obligations such as the "Botas" contract will cost Bulgaria 4 billion leva. He reiterated that GERB remains committed to passing the necessary legislation under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan to secure EU funding.

The no-confidence vote, initiated by "Revival" on grounds of foreign policy failure and backed by MECH and "Greatness," is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. However, it is unlikely to receive the necessary parliamentary support.