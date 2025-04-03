Political Turmoil in Bulgaria: Opposition Maneuvers for No-Confidence Votes

Politics | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 11:59
GERB leader Boyko Borissov

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has stated that the motion of no confidence against the government in Bulgaria is aimed at destabilizing the country. Speaking in parliament, he emphasized that despite political tensions, efforts continue toward Bulgaria’s admission to the eurozone and the implementation of laws under the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP).

"The purpose of this vote is to ensure there are nine parties in parliament, creating instability. No one is thinking about how the country will sustain itself financially. I have now learned more details about the 'Botas' contract—it will ultimately cost the state 4 billion leva. Bulgarians will already have to cover half a billion, and that figure is set to rise to 4,080,000,000. This vote is designed to completely destabilize the nation, which is already in a fragile state," Borissov remarked.

He also warned about the economic consequences of the ongoing trade conflict between the United States and the European Union, noting that Bulgaria's economy would inevitably be affected. "The government must be proactive in making decisions at the European level," he advised.

Meanwhile, "We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) has announced that they will abstain from voting in the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s government. Co-chair Kiril Petkov explained that the decision was influenced by the broader international situation.

"Yesterday, a new global reality emerged. The United States has declared a trade war on Europe, while we continue to face security challenges from the East. This means Bulgaria must firmly align itself with the European center—not only economically but also in terms of national security. Therefore, as we stated, we will not participate in today's vote," Petkov declared.

However, he reaffirmed WCC-DB’s intent to initiate their own no-confidence vote once the timeline for Bulgaria’s eurozone accession is determined. The planned motion will focus on various issues the government has failed to address.

"We will gather support for a no-confidence vote after the eurozone date is announced. This government is failing in multiple areas—corruption remains rampant, the Ministry of Interior has major problems, and there has been no progress on anti-corruption legislation. The budget also reveals potential corruption risks, with a debt-to-deficit threshold reaching up to 7 billion leva. The government must act quickly to demonstrate its competence," Petkov added.

He also claimed that pressure from WCC-DB has forced the ruling party to advance two key anti-corruption laws, including the long-discussed Anti-Corruption Commission reforms. Additionally, WCC-DB plans to invite representatives from BOEC, a civic organization, to parliament to discuss allegations of Ministry of Interior officials concealing smuggling activities.

Separately, the "MECH" party is also preparing a no-confidence vote but has yet to decide when to submit it. Party leader Radostin Vassilev acknowledged that while the government is weak, the opposition is also fragmented.

"Any political action we take must be impactful. It is ineffective to continuously make statements in parliament without achieving tangible results. At present, both the government and the opposition are equally weak," Vassilev remarked.

MECH is aiming to secure broader parliamentary support before moving forward. Unlike the nationalist "Revival" party, which has also proposed a no-confidence motion, MECH is open to engaging with other factions. "We are not isolated—we are willing to hold discussions with ‘We Continue the Change’ and even with the Alliance (DPS-Dogan)," Vassilev stated.

