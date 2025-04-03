Global Recession Ahead? US Tariffs Spark Economic Alarm

World | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 11:20
Bulgaria: Global Recession Ahead? US Tariffs Spark Economic Alarm

The latest round of US import tariffs announced by President Donald Trump has raised concerns of a global economic slowdown, with many countries potentially slipping into recession, according to a top economist at Fitch Ratings.

Olu Sonola, head of US economic research at Fitch, warned that the new tariffs—ranging from 10% to 49% on imports from all countries—could have widespread consequences. "This is a game changer, not only for the US economy but for the global economy. Many countries will likely end up in a recession," Sonola stated in a note released on Wednesday.

The sweeping tariffs significantly raise the overall US tariff rate to about 22%, a level not seen since around 1910, according to Fitch’s analysis. Just last year, the average US tariff rate was 2.5%. Sonola emphasized that economic forecasts would need to be reconsidered if these tariffs remain in place for an extended period. "You can throw most forecasts out the door if this tariff rate stays on for an extended period of time," he wrote.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested the tariffs could be adjusted depending on international responses, stating in an interview with Bloomberg that the new rates represented "the high end of the number, barring retaliation. We'll see where it goes from here."

Among the hardest-hit economies is China, which now faces a total tariff burden of 54%, including 34% from the latest round of reciprocal tariffs and 20% from previously existing duties. US allies have also been targeted, with Japan and South Korea seeing tariff rates of 24% and 25%, respectively. India, another major trading partner, faces a 26% tariff.

Southeast Asian nations—many of which serve as key supply chain hubs for companies diversifying away from China—have been particularly affected. Vietnam is facing 46% tariffs, while Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia are dealing with tariffs of 36%, 32%, and 24%, respectively.

The European Union, a long-time US ally, has not been spared either, with a 20% tariff imposed on its exports to the US. With global trade partners reassessing their strategies in response to these sweeping tariffs, concerns about economic slowdowns and potential recessions continue to grow.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tariffs, US, Trump, Fitch

Related Articles:

NATO’s Growing Role in Ukraine: Peacekeeping Mission Gains Support

NATO's potential role in an international peacekeeping mission in Ukraine is under discussion, with its command and control structures seen as a possible framework for deploying a "reassurance force"

World | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 16:47

EU Parliament Calls for Enhanced Cooperation with the US and Stronger Security Guarantees for Ukraine

The European Union must take decisive action in response to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, rising tensions in the Middle East, and the shifting global power dynamics,

World » EU | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 15:21

Trump's Approval Rating Declines Amid Economic and Scandal Concerns

Donald Trump is experiencing a decline in public approval, with dissatisfaction evident in areas such as his economic policies, military strategy

World | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 14:11

Europe’s Trade Retaliation: Countermeasures Against U.S. Tariffs Coming April 14

On April 14, the European Union will introduce its first countermeasures in response to the tariffs imposed by the United States, as confirmed by Bernd Lange

World » EU | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 13:04

Bulgaria's Political Leaders React to Trump's Tariffs: Risks for Economy and Stability

GERB leader Boyko Borissov expressed serious concerns over the new tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump

Politics | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 12:08

China Claps Back: Beijing Vows to Hit Back After Trump’s Trade War Escalation

China has strongly condemned the latest round of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, vowing to take "resolute counter-measures" in response

World | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 10:53
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

NATO’s Growing Role in Ukraine: Peacekeeping Mission Gains Support

NATO's potential role in an international peacekeeping mission in Ukraine is under discussion, with its command and control structures seen as a possible framework for deploying a "reassurance force"

World | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 16:47

Massive €50 Million VAT Fraud Uncovered: EPPO Makes Arrests in Bulgaria, Germany, and Poland

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Munich has led an operation resulting in the arrest of three individuals on April 1 as part of an ongoing investigation into a €50 million VAT fraud scheme

World » EU | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 16:38

EU Parliament Calls for Enhanced Cooperation with the US and Stronger Security Guarantees for Ukraine

The European Union must take decisive action in response to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, rising tensions in the Middle East, and the shifting global power dynamics,

World » EU | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 15:21

Trump's Approval Rating Declines Amid Economic and Scandal Concerns

Donald Trump is experiencing a decline in public approval, with dissatisfaction evident in areas such as his economic policies, military strategy

World | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 14:11

Hungary Withdraws from ICC Amid Netanyahu’s State Visit

Hungary has decided to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), as announced by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s administration

World » EU | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 13:36

Europe’s Trade Retaliation: Countermeasures Against U.S. Tariffs Coming April 14

On April 14, the European Union will introduce its first countermeasures in response to the tariffs imposed by the United States, as confirmed by Bernd Lange

World » EU | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 13:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria