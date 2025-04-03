'She Was an Angel': Grief and Outrage After Fatal Road Accident Claims Young Life

Today, family, friends, and the community bid farewell to 12-year-old Siyana, who tragically lost her life in a serious car accident near Telish, in the Pleven region of Bulgaria. The young girl, known for her kindness and generosity, will be laid to rest in a closed coffin, as her father, Nikolay Popov, expressed his grief and determination to fight for safer roads.

In a heartbreaking post on social media, Siyana’s father shared his sorrow, recalling her acts of kindness—buying food for a homeless man near their local store and caring for stray animals. He vowed to turn his pain into action, pledging to fight for stricter road safety measures to prevent similar tragedies. "Siyana must stop this madness. Apparently, this was her mission in this world—to come for a while, do good things, and then fly away," he wrote.

The accident that took Siyana’s life has sparked a wave of public outrage. The Pleven District Prosecutor’s Office has charged the 65-year-old truck driver responsible for the crash in the "Humata" area. He has been detained for 72 hours, with prosecutors seeking to extend his custody.

Local officials acknowledge that the road where Siyana died has been a dangerous hotspot. Telish Mayor Neli Dakova confirmed that three people had already lost their lives in accidents on the same stretch since the beginning of the year. She described the devastating impact on Siyana’s family, who had been looking forward to spending the spring break together. Rakita Mayor Krasimir Petrov highlighted the road’s poor condition, stating that it has not been repaired for years and becomes particularly treacherous in bad weather.

Despite these concerns, the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) recently released an assessment declaring the road to be in good condition, with no significant defects or safety violations. The agency dismissed claims made by non-governmental organizations, asserting that only official investigations and technical expertise could determine the true cause of the accident.

Public anger continues to grow, with protests being organized in the area. Demonstrations are expected in other cities as well, as people demand action to prevent further tragedies. The outcry has already led to the removal of the Regional Road Administration's leadership in Pleven, signaling the start of deeper scrutiny into road safety management.