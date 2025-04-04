US Embassy Helps Bulgaria Welcome its First F-16

Politics » DIPLOMACY | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 10:16
Bulgaria: US Embassy Helps Bulgaria Welcome its First F-16 @U.S. Embassy Sofia

Bulgaria’s first F-16 landed on Tuesday afternoon at the Third Fighter Air Base at Graf Ignatievo. With Prime Minister Rossen Jeliazkov, Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov, and U.S. Chargé D’Affaires Susan Falatko in attendance, the aircraft touched down at 14:29.  The aircraft had departed the Lockheed Martin assembly facility in Greenville, South Carolina, on March 31.  A Tennessee State Air National Guard KC-135 tanker provided aerial refueling services en route, with representatives of the Tennessee National Guard – Bulgaria’s counterpart in the State Partnership Program – on board the tanker.
 
As mandated by international aviation law, the aircraft flew to Bulgaria with U.S. Air Force insignia.  Upon landing at Graf Ignatievo, ground crews replaced the U.S. markings with the Bulgarian Air Force insignia and initiated its intake procedure.  At the conclusion of the rigorous, technical onboarding process, Bulgarian Air Force pilots will begin training on the aircraft in country.   
 
 The F-16 Block 70 aircraft is the most advanced F-16 ever produced, featuring advanced, industry-leading radar technology, cutting edge avionics, and the most modern safety equipment.  Of the 28 nations that operate the F-16, including 11 NATO Allies, Bulgaria is one of only four whose fleets will include this latest-generation variant.  The F-16 will facilitate full interoperability with NATO air policing operations and offers multi-mission capability to the Bulgarian Air Force as it undertakes its role of defending the nation’s territory and citizens.  Bulgaria will receive additional deliveries throughout the year. 
 
 As part of the U.S. government’s commitment to ensuring Bulgaria’s successful deployment of the aircraft, the U.S. Air Force will provide intensive training services over multiple years to assist the Bulgarian Air Force F-16 pilot, maintenance, and handling crews develop their mastery of the advanced fighter.  U.S. Air Force specialists from the 31st Fighter Wing in Aviano, Italy, will also maintain regular contact with their Bulgarian counterparts to ensure the Bulgarian Air Force is equipped to optimize the aircraft’s performance.  
 
On April 12, 2025, Chargé D’Affaires Falatko will join the official welcoming the F-16 fighter jet to the Bulgarian Air Force fleet in a ceremony at the Third Fighter Air Base, Graf Ignatievo.

Source: U.S. Embassy Sofia

