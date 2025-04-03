China Claps Back: Beijing Vows to Hit Back After Trump’s Trade War Escalation

China has strongly condemned the latest round of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, vowing to take "resolute counter-measures" in response. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce urged Washington to immediately remove its unilateral tariff measures, arguing that protectionist policies harm global trade and offer no real solutions. "There is no winner in a trade war," a ministry spokesperson said, warning that the U.S. approach disregards years of multilateral trade agreements and undermines the stability of global supply chains.

Trump declared a national economic emergency while unveiling his sweeping tariff plan, which enforces at least a 10% duty on imports from all nations. Some countries will face even higher rates, with China hit by a 34% tariff, Japan by 24%, the European Union by 20%, India by 26%, Vietnam by 46%, and Cambodia by 49%. More than 180 countries and regions will be affected, according to U.S. media reports.

The White House has framed these tariffs as "reciprocal," arguing that the U.S. has been at a disadvantage in global trade. Trump defended his decision, stating, "I have great respect for President Xi and for China, but they were taking tremendous advantage of us... They understand exactly what's happening, and they're going to fight." The administration claims the tariffs are necessary to curb trade imbalances and combat illicit fentanyl exports from China.

China, however, argues that the U.S. has long benefited from global trade and that the new duties represent an act of unilateral economic bullying. The commerce ministry criticized the tariffs as "subjective assessments" that violate international trade regulations and harm the legitimate rights of affected countries. "Many trading partners have already expressed strong dissatisfaction," the spokesperson said.

Trump's latest move builds on previous measures taken against China since his return to office. Earlier this year, his administration imposed two separate 10% tariff increases on Chinese imports, adding to existing duties. Now, the new 34% tariff further escalates tensions between the world's two largest economies.

China has made it clear that it will not accept these tariffs without retaliation, signaling that a new phase of economic confrontation between Beijing and Washington may be on the horizon.