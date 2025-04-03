China Claps Back: Beijing Vows to Hit Back After Trump’s Trade War Escalation

World | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 10:53
Bulgaria: China Claps Back: Beijing Vows to Hit Back After Trump’s Trade War Escalation

China has strongly condemned the latest round of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, vowing to take "resolute counter-measures" in response. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce urged Washington to immediately remove its unilateral tariff measures, arguing that protectionist policies harm global trade and offer no real solutions. "There is no winner in a trade war," a ministry spokesperson said, warning that the U.S. approach disregards years of multilateral trade agreements and undermines the stability of global supply chains.

Trump declared a national economic emergency while unveiling his sweeping tariff plan, which enforces at least a 10% duty on imports from all nations. Some countries will face even higher rates, with China hit by a 34% tariff, Japan by 24%, the European Union by 20%, India by 26%, Vietnam by 46%, and Cambodia by 49%. More than 180 countries and regions will be affected, according to U.S. media reports.

The White House has framed these tariffs as "reciprocal," arguing that the U.S. has been at a disadvantage in global trade. Trump defended his decision, stating, "I have great respect for President Xi and for China, but they were taking tremendous advantage of us... They understand exactly what's happening, and they're going to fight." The administration claims the tariffs are necessary to curb trade imbalances and combat illicit fentanyl exports from China.

China, however, argues that the U.S. has long benefited from global trade and that the new duties represent an act of unilateral economic bullying. The commerce ministry criticized the tariffs as "subjective assessments" that violate international trade regulations and harm the legitimate rights of affected countries. "Many trading partners have already expressed strong dissatisfaction," the spokesperson said.

Trump's latest move builds on previous measures taken against China since his return to office. Earlier this year, his administration imposed two separate 10% tariff increases on Chinese imports, adding to existing duties. Now, the new 34% tariff further escalates tensions between the world's two largest economies.

China has made it clear that it will not accept these tariffs without retaliation, signaling that a new phase of economic confrontation between Beijing and Washington may be on the horizon.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: China, US, tariffs

Related Articles:

NATO’s Growing Role in Ukraine: Peacekeeping Mission Gains Support

NATO's potential role in an international peacekeeping mission in Ukraine is under discussion, with its command and control structures seen as a possible framework for deploying a "reassurance force"

World | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 16:47

EU Parliament Calls for Enhanced Cooperation with the US and Stronger Security Guarantees for Ukraine

The European Union must take decisive action in response to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, rising tensions in the Middle East, and the shifting global power dynamics,

World » EU | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 15:21

Trump's Approval Rating Declines Amid Economic and Scandal Concerns

Donald Trump is experiencing a decline in public approval, with dissatisfaction evident in areas such as his economic policies, military strategy

World | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 14:11

Europe’s Trade Retaliation: Countermeasures Against U.S. Tariffs Coming April 14

On April 14, the European Union will introduce its first countermeasures in response to the tariffs imposed by the United States, as confirmed by Bernd Lange

World » EU | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 13:04

Bulgaria's Political Leaders React to Trump's Tariffs: Risks for Economy and Stability

GERB leader Boyko Borissov expressed serious concerns over the new tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump

Politics | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 12:08

Global Recession Ahead? US Tariffs Spark Economic Alarm

The latest round of US import tariffs announced by President Donald Trump has raised concerns of a global economic slowdown, with many countries potentially slipping into recession

World | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 11:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

NATO’s Growing Role in Ukraine: Peacekeeping Mission Gains Support

NATO's potential role in an international peacekeeping mission in Ukraine is under discussion, with its command and control structures seen as a possible framework for deploying a "reassurance force"

World | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 16:47

Massive €50 Million VAT Fraud Uncovered: EPPO Makes Arrests in Bulgaria, Germany, and Poland

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Munich has led an operation resulting in the arrest of three individuals on April 1 as part of an ongoing investigation into a €50 million VAT fraud scheme

World » EU | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 16:38

EU Parliament Calls for Enhanced Cooperation with the US and Stronger Security Guarantees for Ukraine

The European Union must take decisive action in response to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, rising tensions in the Middle East, and the shifting global power dynamics,

World » EU | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 15:21

Trump's Approval Rating Declines Amid Economic and Scandal Concerns

Donald Trump is experiencing a decline in public approval, with dissatisfaction evident in areas such as his economic policies, military strategy

World | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 14:11

Hungary Withdraws from ICC Amid Netanyahu’s State Visit

Hungary has decided to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), as announced by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s administration

World » EU | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 13:36

Europe’s Trade Retaliation: Countermeasures Against U.S. Tariffs Coming April 14

On April 14, the European Union will introduce its first countermeasures in response to the tariffs imposed by the United States, as confirmed by Bernd Lange

World » EU | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 13:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria