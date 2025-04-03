Even Penguins Aren't Safe: Trump Slaps Tariffs on Uninhabited Islands!

World | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Even Penguins Aren't Safe: Trump Slaps Tariffs on Uninhabited Islands! @Pexels

Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs have extended to some of the world’s most remote and uninhabited regions, including the icy Heard Island and McDonald Islands, located near Antarctica. Despite being barren volcanic islands covered in glaciers and inhabited only by wildlife like penguins and seals, these territories have been slapped with a 10% import tariff by the U.S. government. The islands, part of Australia’s external territories, have been included in a trade list that also targets other Australian territories such as Norfolk Island, Christmas Island, and the Cocos (Keeling) Islands.

The announcement of these new tariffs has been met with bewilderment, especially given the lack of human activity on the islands. The islands, which are accessible only through a two-week boat voyage from Perth, are completely uninhabited. Nevertheless, the U.S. administration has included them in a new trade list that imposes tariffs on goods from external territories, with some places like Norfolk Island receiving as much as a 29% tariff, far above the 10% levy for Australia.

The Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, responded to the inclusion of such isolated territories in the tariff list, stating, “Nowhere on earth is safe.” He highlighted the absurdity of the situation, noting that Norfolk Island’s 29% tariff seemed an extreme response to the lack of substantial trade between the small island and the U.S. In fact, the island’s exports to the U.S. amounted to just US5,000 in 2023, with leather footwear making up the majority of that value. Albanese questioned whether Norfolk Island could be considered a competitor in trade with the U.S. given its tiny economy.

The bizarre situation becomes even more puzzling when considering the export data for Heard Island and McDonald Islands, which had reported US.4 million worth of goods being shipped to the U.S. in 2022. The nature of these exports, which were primarily machinery and electrical products, remains unclear, given that there are no known human settlements or infrastructure on the islands. It is speculated that the goods may have come from a fishery located there, but details remain scarce.

This controversial tariff list has also raised concerns about other territories around the world, including Myanmar, which is currently dealing with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake. Despite the ongoing disaster, the Trump administration has included Myanmar in the tariff list, imposing a 44% tariff on its exports to the U.S. This move has sparked further criticism, especially given the international aid efforts in Myanmar's ongoing recovery.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, US, tariffs, penguins

Related Articles:

NATO’s Growing Role in Ukraine: Peacekeeping Mission Gains Support

NATO's potential role in an international peacekeeping mission in Ukraine is under discussion, with its command and control structures seen as a possible framework for deploying a "reassurance force"

World | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 16:47

EU Parliament Calls for Enhanced Cooperation with the US and Stronger Security Guarantees for Ukraine

The European Union must take decisive action in response to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, rising tensions in the Middle East, and the shifting global power dynamics,

World » EU | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 15:21

Trump's Approval Rating Declines Amid Economic and Scandal Concerns

Donald Trump is experiencing a decline in public approval, with dissatisfaction evident in areas such as his economic policies, military strategy

World | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 14:11

Europe’s Trade Retaliation: Countermeasures Against U.S. Tariffs Coming April 14

On April 14, the European Union will introduce its first countermeasures in response to the tariffs imposed by the United States, as confirmed by Bernd Lange

World » EU | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 13:04

Bulgaria's Political Leaders React to Trump's Tariffs: Risks for Economy and Stability

GERB leader Boyko Borissov expressed serious concerns over the new tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump

Politics | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 12:08

Global Recession Ahead? US Tariffs Spark Economic Alarm

The latest round of US import tariffs announced by President Donald Trump has raised concerns of a global economic slowdown, with many countries potentially slipping into recession

World | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 11:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

NATO’s Growing Role in Ukraine: Peacekeeping Mission Gains Support

NATO's potential role in an international peacekeeping mission in Ukraine is under discussion, with its command and control structures seen as a possible framework for deploying a "reassurance force"

World | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 16:47

Massive €50 Million VAT Fraud Uncovered: EPPO Makes Arrests in Bulgaria, Germany, and Poland

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Munich has led an operation resulting in the arrest of three individuals on April 1 as part of an ongoing investigation into a €50 million VAT fraud scheme

World » EU | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 16:38

EU Parliament Calls for Enhanced Cooperation with the US and Stronger Security Guarantees for Ukraine

The European Union must take decisive action in response to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, rising tensions in the Middle East, and the shifting global power dynamics,

World » EU | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 15:21

Trump's Approval Rating Declines Amid Economic and Scandal Concerns

Donald Trump is experiencing a decline in public approval, with dissatisfaction evident in areas such as his economic policies, military strategy

World | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 14:11

Hungary Withdraws from ICC Amid Netanyahu’s State Visit

Hungary has decided to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), as announced by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s administration

World » EU | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 13:36

Europe’s Trade Retaliation: Countermeasures Against U.S. Tariffs Coming April 14

On April 14, the European Union will introduce its first countermeasures in response to the tariffs imposed by the United States, as confirmed by Bernd Lange

World » EU | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 13:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria