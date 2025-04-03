Even Penguins Aren't Safe: Trump Slaps Tariffs on Uninhabited Islands!

Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs have extended to some of the world’s most remote and uninhabited regions, including the icy Heard Island and McDonald Islands, located near Antarctica. Despite being barren volcanic islands covered in glaciers and inhabited only by wildlife like penguins and seals, these territories have been slapped with a 10% import tariff by the U.S. government. The islands, part of Australia’s external territories, have been included in a trade list that also targets other Australian territories such as Norfolk Island, Christmas Island, and the Cocos (Keeling) Islands.

The announcement of these new tariffs has been met with bewilderment, especially given the lack of human activity on the islands. The islands, which are accessible only through a two-week boat voyage from Perth, are completely uninhabited. Nevertheless, the U.S. administration has included them in a new trade list that imposes tariffs on goods from external territories, with some places like Norfolk Island receiving as much as a 29% tariff, far above the 10% levy for Australia.

The Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, responded to the inclusion of such isolated territories in the tariff list, stating, “Nowhere on earth is safe.” He highlighted the absurdity of the situation, noting that Norfolk Island’s 29% tariff seemed an extreme response to the lack of substantial trade between the small island and the U.S. In fact, the island’s exports to the U.S. amounted to just US5,000 in 2023, with leather footwear making up the majority of that value. Albanese questioned whether Norfolk Island could be considered a competitor in trade with the U.S. given its tiny economy.

The bizarre situation becomes even more puzzling when considering the export data for Heard Island and McDonald Islands, which had reported US.4 million worth of goods being shipped to the U.S. in 2022. The nature of these exports, which were primarily machinery and electrical products, remains unclear, given that there are no known human settlements or infrastructure on the islands. It is speculated that the goods may have come from a fishery located there, but details remain scarce.

This controversial tariff list has also raised concerns about other territories around the world, including Myanmar, which is currently dealing with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake. Despite the ongoing disaster, the Trump administration has included Myanmar in the tariff list, imposing a 44% tariff on its exports to the U.S. This move has sparked further criticism, especially given the international aid efforts in Myanmar's ongoing recovery.