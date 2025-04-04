Sofia Celebrates Its 146th Anniversary as the Capital of Bulgaria

April 3, 2025, Thursday
Bulgaria: Sofia Celebrates Its 146th Anniversary as the Capital of Bulgaria

April 3, 2025 marks 146 years since Sofia was officially declared the capital of Bulgaria, a decision made by the Constituent Assembly in Veliko Tarnovo in 1879. The proposal to designate Sofia as the capital came from historian Marin Drinov, who recognized its strategic importance. At the time of the declaration, Sofia was a small town with a population of just over 11,000 people. Despite its modest size, the city was well-positioned at the crossroads of major roads, including the one leading to Constantinople, making it a natural choice for the capital.

To celebrate this historical milestone, Sofia Municipality has organized a series of festive events throughout the city. Among the activities planned are open-air documentary exhibitions in the City Garden and the "Crystal" Garden, as well as concerts and special initiatives for children. The celebrations will kick off at 12:30 p.m. with a performance by the Guards Representative Brass Band, which will take place in front of the "Ivan Vazov" National Theater in the City Garden.

Later in the evening, at 6:30 p.m., musicians from the Sofia Brass Orchestra will perform in the Largo area, near the Iskar House of Culture. In addition to the musical performances, the Regional History Museum - Sofia is offering free admission to visitors, as well as the Sofia City Art Gallery and its branches, including the Dechko Uzunov Gallery Museum and the Vaska Emanuilova Gallery.

Sofia, Bulgaria's largest city, has grown substantially since being named the capital. It is now a bustling metropolis and a center of culture, education, and politics. Over the years, Sofia has developed a rich history, with key landmarks such as Alexander Nevsky Cathedral and the National Palace of Culture reflecting the city's cultural and historical significance. Today, it is home to nearly 1.5 million people, making it the heart of Bulgaria in both economic and administrative terms. The city's development from a small town to the capital of Bulgaria mirrors the nation's evolution into a modern European state.

