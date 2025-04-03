King of Jordan Begins Official Visit to Bulgaria for High-Level Talks

King Abdullah II of Jordan has arrived in Bulgaria for an official visit at the invitation of President Rumen Radev. His visit includes a series of high-level meetings aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and addressing global security challenges.

Upon his arrival, the King was welcomed with an official ceremony at St. Alexander Nevsky Square, where tribute was paid to the Monument to the Unknown Soldier. Following the ceremony, President Radev and King Abdullah II proceeded to the presidency building for a private discussion. Their talks focused on expanding cooperation in various sectors, including economy, defense, education, and tourism. They also addressed security issues and exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and the broader international agenda.

Bulgaria acknowledges Jordan’s key role in maintaining stability in the Middle East and countering terrorism and illegal arms trafficking. During a 2018 visit to Jordan, President Radev highlighted the country’s strategic importance, referring to it as "an island of stability in the Middle East that we can rely on."

A significant component of King Abdullah II’s visit is his participation in the high-level "Aqaba Process" forum, which he will co-host with President Radev in Sofia. The initiative, launched by the King a decade ago, fosters international collaboration in combating terrorism, radicalization, and extremist ideologies. The discussions will bring together heads of state, government officials, and representatives of institutions and NGOs to assess the security landscape, focusing on the Balkans. Key topics include regional mechanisms for information exchange, coordination in countering illegal migration, and counterterrorism efforts.

The forum will be held in an informal setting, with discussions taking place behind closed doors. This marks another step in Bulgaria and Jordan’s continued cooperation on security matters and their shared commitment to addressing global threats.