World | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 08:59
Bulgaria: Republican Senators Join Democrats to Block Trump’s 25% Tariff on Canada

A bipartisan group of senators took a stand against President Donald Trump's latest tariff policy on Wednesday, as four Republican lawmakers joined Democrats in passing a resolution to reverse the 25% tariff imposed on Canadian imports. The measure, approved by a 51-48 vote, came on the same day Trump unveiled a broader set of tariffs affecting multiple countries.

Republican Senators Rand Paul of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky broke ranks with their party to support the resolution. Murkowski later explained her decision in a post on X, stating that while she recognized unfair Canadian trade practices, she was deeply concerned about the economic impact on Alaskan families and businesses that rely on Canadian goods.

Trump had previously imposed 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, as well as on goods from Canada and Mexico. The new round of tariffs he announced on Wednesday expanded these measures significantly, introducing a 10% baseline tariff on all imports while applying higher, country-specific rates to several key trading partners, including a 26% tariff on Indian goods.

Speaking at the Make America Wealthy Again event, Trump defended the decision, arguing that the United States has been at a severe disadvantage due to historically low tariffs on foreign goods. He pointed out that while the U.S. imposes only a 2.4% tariff on motorcycles, other countries enforce much higher rates—such as Thailand’s 60%, India’s 70%, and Vietnam’s 75%.

Trump also announced a sweeping 25% tariff on all foreign-made automobiles, emphasizing that these new trade policies were essential to restoring the country's industrial base and protecting national security. He placed the blame not on foreign nations but on previous U.S. administrations that, in his view, had failed to protect American industries.

The tariff rates varied widely by country: China faced a 34% tariff, the European Union 20%, Vietnam 46%, Taiwan 32%, Japan 24%, and the United Kingdom 10%. Other nations hit with significant tariffs included Bangladesh (37%), Pakistan (29%), Sri Lanka (44%), and Israel (17%).

Democrats criticized the new tariffs, particularly those on Canada, warning that they could impact as many as 6.5 million American jobs. They framed their resolution as an attempt to halt what they described as an escalating trade war with one of the United States' closest allies and largest trading partners.

Despite the bipartisan opposition in the Senate, Trump's tariffs are set to take effect at midnight, further intensifying global trade tensions.

