Low-Cost Airline Unveils 47 New Routes from Bulgaria for Summer 2025 (FULL LIST)
Wizz Air has announced its summer schedule for 2025, offering an expanded selection of 47 routes from Bulgaria to various destinations across Europe and beyond. This move is aimed at providing affordable travel options for both business and leisure travelers, with over 2 million bookings expected this summer. With competitive fares starting from BGN 61.98, Wizz Air continues to solidify its position as a top airline for Bulgarian passengers, connecting them to major European cities and sunny holiday destinations.
The summer season will feature a wide range of destinations, including popular European capitals like London, Paris, and Rome, as well as beach destinations like Bari, Malaga, and Larnaca. The airline will operate from several airports in Bulgaria, including Sofia, Varna, Burgas, and Plovdiv, adding new routes like Sofia-Sardinia, Sofia-Krakow, and Varna-Abu Dhabi to its extensive network. Wizz Air plans to continue expanding its presence in Bulgaria, offering more low-cost travel opportunities for its passengers.
In total, Wizz Air will operate flights to 15 countries this summer, including key routes from Sofia, Varna, Burgas, and Plovdiv airports. The airline’s expansion in Bulgaria is expected to provide greater options for travelers seeking affordable travel experiences within Europe and beyond.
Here’s a breakdown of Wizz Air’s flight frequencies for summer 2025 from Bulgaria:
|Route
|Frequencies per week
|Sofia - Abu Dhabi
|2
|Sofia - Malaga
|2
|Sofia - Alghero (Sardinia)
|2
|Sofia - Barcelona
|5
|Sofia - Milan Bergamo
|7
|Sofia - Bari
|5
|Sofia - Basel
|3
|Sofia - Paris Beauvais
|3
|Sofia - Brussels Charleroi
|3
|Sofia - Dortmund
|7
|Sofia - Eindhoven
|7
|Sofia - Yerevan
|2
|Sofia - Rome Ciampino
|4
|Sofia - Memmingen
|4
|Sofia - Hamburg
|2
|Sofia - Frankfurt Hahn
|3
|Sofia - Krakow
|3
|Sofia - Larnaca
|5
|Sofia - London Luton
|10
|Sofia - Lyon
|3
|Sofia - Madrid
|3
|Sofia - Naples
|3
|Sofia - Nice
|4
|Sofia - Stuttgart
|3
|Sofia - Tel Aviv
|7
|Sofia - Valencia
|2
|Varna - Abu Dhabi
|3
|Varna - London Gatwick
|3
|Varna - Berlin
|4
|Varna - Brussels Charleroi
|3
|Varna - Dortmund
|4
|Varna - Eindhoven
|3
|Varna - Memmingen
|4
|Varna - Hamburg
|4
|Varna - Frankfurt Hahn
|3
|Varna - Leipzig
|2
|Varna - London Luton
|5
|Varna - Nuremberg
|3
|Varna - Tel Aviv
|4
|Burgas - London Luton
|4
|Burgas - Lublin
|2
|Burgas - Budapest
|3
|Burgas - Gdansk
|2
|Burgas - Katowice
|4
|Burgas - Vienna
|3
|Burgas - Warsaw
|3
|Plovdiv - London Luton
|3
Source: Wizz Air press release
