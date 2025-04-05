Low-Cost Airline Unveils 47 New Routes from Bulgaria for Summer 2025 (FULL LIST)

Business » TOURISM | April 4, 2025, Friday // 11:30
Bulgaria: Low-Cost Airline Unveils 47 New Routes from Bulgaria for Summer 2025 (FULL LIST) @Wizz Air

Wizz Air has announced its summer schedule for 2025, offering an expanded selection of 47 routes from Bulgaria to various destinations across Europe and beyond. This move is aimed at providing affordable travel options for both business and leisure travelers, with over 2 million bookings expected this summer. With competitive fares starting from BGN 61.98, Wizz Air continues to solidify its position as a top airline for Bulgarian passengers, connecting them to major European cities and sunny holiday destinations.

The summer season will feature a wide range of destinations, including popular European capitals like London, Paris, and Rome, as well as beach destinations like Bari, Malaga, and Larnaca. The airline will operate from several airports in Bulgaria, including Sofia, Varna, Burgas, and Plovdiv, adding new routes like Sofia-Sardinia, Sofia-Krakow, and Varna-Abu Dhabi to its extensive network. Wizz Air plans to continue expanding its presence in Bulgaria, offering more low-cost travel opportunities for its passengers.

In total, Wizz Air will operate flights to 15 countries this summer, including key routes from Sofia, Varna, Burgas, and Plovdiv airports. The airline’s expansion in Bulgaria is expected to provide greater options for travelers seeking affordable travel experiences within Europe and beyond.

Here’s a breakdown of Wizz Air’s flight frequencies for summer 2025 from Bulgaria:

RouteFrequencies per week
Sofia - Abu Dhabi 2
Sofia - Malaga 2
Sofia - Alghero (Sardinia) 2
Sofia - Barcelona 5
Sofia - Milan Bergamo 7
Sofia - Bari 5
Sofia - Basel 3
Sofia - Paris Beauvais 3
Sofia - Brussels Charleroi 3
Sofia - Dortmund 7
Sofia - Eindhoven 7
Sofia - Yerevan 2
Sofia - Rome Ciampino 4
Sofia - Memmingen 4
Sofia - Hamburg 2
Sofia - Frankfurt Hahn 3
Sofia - Krakow 3
Sofia - Larnaca 5
Sofia - London Luton 10
Sofia - Lyon 3
Sofia - Madrid 3
Sofia - Naples 3
Sofia - Nice 4
Sofia - Stuttgart 3
Sofia - Tel Aviv 7
Sofia - Valencia 2
Varna - Abu Dhabi 3
Varna - London Gatwick 3
Varna - Berlin 4
Varna - Brussels Charleroi 3
Varna - Dortmund 4
Varna - Eindhoven 3
Varna - Memmingen 4
Varna - Hamburg 4
Varna - Frankfurt Hahn 3
Varna - Leipzig 2
Varna - London Luton 5
Varna - Nuremberg 3
Varna - Tel Aviv 4
Burgas - London Luton 4
Burgas - Lublin 2
Burgas - Budapest 3
Burgas - Gdansk 2
Burgas - Katowice 4
Burgas - Vienna 3
Burgas - Warsaw 3
Plovdiv - London Luton 3

Source: Wizz Air press release

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Wizz Air, flights, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Easter Shock: Vegetable and Egg Prices Climb Sharply in Bulgaria

|

Bulgaria's Housing Market: Prices Continue to Rise as Demand Outpaces Supply

|

BNB Provided Clarifications on Bulgaria’s Eurozone Accession

|

North Macedonia’s President in Sofia: Bulgaria’s Swift Aid Shows Power of Regional Solidarity

|

New Tourist Police Set to Launch in Bulgaria

|

Bulgaria Braces for Wet and Windy Weekend, Snow Possible in the West

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

New Tourist Police Set to Launch in Bulgaria

Minister of Tourism Miroslav Borshosh announced that work has begun on the creation of a tourist police in Bulgaria

Business » Tourism | April 5, 2025, Saturday // 09:34

Varna Airport Welcomes Low-Cost Airline’s Growth: More Flights, New Destinations! (FULL LIST)

Wizz Air has expanded its presence at Varna Airport with the arrival of a second aircraft, further strengthening its operations in Bulgaria

Business » Tourism | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 15:07

Easter Travel Made Easy: Direct Flights to Europe’s Top Holiday Destinations

Wizz Air is offering travelers the chance to celebrate Easter in some of the most festive and picturesque destinations across Europe

Business » Tourism | March 31, 2025, Monday // 16:06

Bulgaria's Tourism Industry Prepares for Eurozone Transition

The tourism sector in Bulgaria is largely ready for the introduction of the euro and the country’s upcoming accession to the eurozone

Business » Tourism | March 31, 2025, Monday // 09:00

Tax Inspectors Uncover Widespread Violations in Bulgarian Mountain Resorts

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) recently reported that violations were found in one-third of the commercial establishments inspected in Bulgaria’s mountain resorts

Business » Tourism | March 30, 2025, Sunday // 09:44

Burgas and Varna Airports Announce Major Expansion with New Flight Destinations (FULL LIST)

Burgas and Varna airports are set to welcome a wide range of new routes and airlines this summer, reflecting an expected boost in tourism in Bulgaria

Business » Tourism | March 29, 2025, Saturday // 07:44
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria