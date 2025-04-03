Bulgaria Enhances Discoverer Supercomputer with AI

The Bulgarian Discoverer supercomputer has undergone a successful upgrade, now equipped with advanced systems that enhance its capacity to support artificial intelligence applications for business, science, and the public sector across the European Union. The modernization marks a significant milestone as it becomes the first supercomputer in the EU network to be upgraded since its inception in 2021, as part of the European High Performance Computing Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU).

The enhanced capabilities of the Discoverer+ supercomputer will significantly contribute to the scientific and technological advancement of Europe. It is now equipped to handle specialized tasks in artificial intelligence, including the training of neural networks, working with large language models, machine learning, and the creation of digital twins, among other high-intensity computing demands. These upgrades are designed to position the supercomputer as a strategic tool for scientific development and innovation in Europe.

Minister of Innovation and Growth, Tomislav Donev, emphasized the impact of such high-performance capacities on Bulgaria’s economy. He highlighted the crucial role artificial intelligence plays in enhancing competitiveness and underlined the country’s commitment to fostering innovation through projects like Sofia Tech Park and the upcoming Artificial Intelligence Factory, which is set to begin next year.

The Discoverer+ is also set to become part of the BRAIN++ artificial intelligence factory, a project approved by the EuroHPC JU in March. The factory will integrate an advanced Discoverer++ supercomputer specializing in AI and robotics, as well as a center dedicated to providing training and consultation services to both public and private sectors.

To improve its functionality, the upgraded Discoverer includes a GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) partition, enhancing its performance for AI and machine learning tasks. Additionally, two new long-term storage systems, alongside Flash Storage for data-intensive tasks, have been incorporated. The supercomputer’s current CPU partition is one of the largest in Europe. Further boosting its reliability, the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) components of Discoverer have been enhanced to ensure consistent operation.

Discoverer has already supported over 80 projects and continues to be a valuable asset to the scientific and business communities in Bulgaria and beyond. The successful upgrade reaffirms Bulgaria’s role as a vital partner in Europe’s drive to develop a competitive and innovative infrastructure for high-performance computing.

The event celebrating the completion of the upgrade was attended by key figures including Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev, Rafal Dučmal, Chairman of the EuroHPC JU Board of Directors, Anders Dam Jensen, Executive Director of EuroHPC JU, as well as representatives from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, higher education institutions, and numerous international tech companies. A video address from European Commissioner for Startups, Research, and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva also marked the occasion.

