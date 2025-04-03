EU Parliament Calls for Enhanced Cooperation with the US and Stronger Security Guarantees for Ukraine

The European Union must take decisive action in response to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, rising tensions in the Middle East, and the shifting global power dynamics, according to two reports adopted by the European Parliament on Wednesday. Lawmakers emphasize the need to significantly increase and accelerate military aid and political support for Ukraine to ensure the country remains in a strong position and to deter further Russian aggression after any potential ceasefire agreement.

In a report on the Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP), adopted with 378 votes in favor, 188 against, and 105 abstentions, MEPs highlight that Russia’s war against Ukraine is not only destabilizing Eastern Europe but also threatening the security of the Western Balkans. Meanwhile, a second report on the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP), passed with 399 votes in favor, 198 against, and 71 abstentions, warns against efforts to pressure Ukraine into an unfavorable peace deal, stressing that any agreement must ensure Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. Security guarantees for Ukraine must be reliable and robust to prevent future Russian aggression, the resolution states.

The European Parliament also calls for the EU to expand its role in the Middle East. MEPs urge EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas to develop a comprehensive strategy for the region and increase the EU’s presence to help foster stability. They express support for the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza and back a broader initiative to implement a two-state solution, seeking long-term peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.

In the face of increasing destabilizing efforts by China, Russia, and Iran, MEPs stress the necessity of enhanced cooperation with global partners. The reports highlight the importance of close coordination with the United States despite concerns over policy shifts under the new US administration. Lawmakers warn against what they see as Washington’s appeasement toward Russia and its wavering stance on support for allies but maintain that ongoing collaboration with the US remains essential. Member states are encouraged to strengthen diplomatic ties with American counterparts while ensuring a unified EU stance.

The reports further underscore the need for deepened EU-NATO cooperation to develop effective and complementary defense capabilities. MEPs support strengthening the European pillar within NATO while simultaneously advancing the European Defence Union. To ensure financial preparedness, they call on the European Commission to expand its borrowing capacity to address current and future crises. They stress that Europe must bolster its security and defense capabilities, share the financial burden equitably, and maintain strong backing for Ukraine.

David McAllister, the rapporteur for the CFSP, emphasized that the EU must pursue a strong, disciplined, and decisive foreign policy to tackle geopolitical challenges. He stated that Parliament’s contributions could help shape a long-term strategy to guide the EU’s priorities beyond the current mandate. Nicolás Pascual De La Parte, the rapporteur on the CSDP, reinforced the need for Europe to take responsibility for its own future, invest more in defense, and establish a credible deterrent. He highlighted the necessity of continued support for Ukraine as it defends its territorial integrity and shared European values.