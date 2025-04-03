EU Parliament Calls for Enhanced Cooperation with the US and Stronger Security Guarantees for Ukraine

World » EU | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 15:21
Bulgaria: EU Parliament Calls for Enhanced Cooperation with the US and Stronger Security Guarantees for Ukraine Photo: Stella Ivanova

The European Union must take decisive action in response to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, rising tensions in the Middle East, and the shifting global power dynamics, according to two reports adopted by the European Parliament on Wednesday. Lawmakers emphasize the need to significantly increase and accelerate military aid and political support for Ukraine to ensure the country remains in a strong position and to deter further Russian aggression after any potential ceasefire agreement.

In a report on the Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP), adopted with 378 votes in favor, 188 against, and 105 abstentions, MEPs highlight that Russia’s war against Ukraine is not only destabilizing Eastern Europe but also threatening the security of the Western Balkans. Meanwhile, a second report on the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP), passed with 399 votes in favor, 198 against, and 71 abstentions, warns against efforts to pressure Ukraine into an unfavorable peace deal, stressing that any agreement must ensure Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. Security guarantees for Ukraine must be reliable and robust to prevent future Russian aggression, the resolution states.

The European Parliament also calls for the EU to expand its role in the Middle East. MEPs urge EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas to develop a comprehensive strategy for the region and increase the EU’s presence to help foster stability. They express support for the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza and back a broader initiative to implement a two-state solution, seeking long-term peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.

In the face of increasing destabilizing efforts by China, Russia, and Iran, MEPs stress the necessity of enhanced cooperation with global partners. The reports highlight the importance of close coordination with the United States despite concerns over policy shifts under the new US administration. Lawmakers warn against what they see as Washington’s appeasement toward Russia and its wavering stance on support for allies but maintain that ongoing collaboration with the US remains essential. Member states are encouraged to strengthen diplomatic ties with American counterparts while ensuring a unified EU stance.

The reports further underscore the need for deepened EU-NATO cooperation to develop effective and complementary defense capabilities. MEPs support strengthening the European pillar within NATO while simultaneously advancing the European Defence Union. To ensure financial preparedness, they call on the European Commission to expand its borrowing capacity to address current and future crises. They stress that Europe must bolster its security and defense capabilities, share the financial burden equitably, and maintain strong backing for Ukraine.

David McAllister, the rapporteur for the CFSP, emphasized that the EU must pursue a strong, disciplined, and decisive foreign policy to tackle geopolitical challenges. He stated that Parliament’s contributions could help shape a long-term strategy to guide the EU’s priorities beyond the current mandate. Nicolás Pascual De La Parte, the rapporteur on the CSDP, reinforced the need for Europe to take responsibility for its own future, invest more in defense, and establish a credible deterrent. He highlighted the necessity of continued support for Ukraine as it defends its territorial integrity and shared European values.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, European, US, Ukraine

Related Articles:

NATO’s Growing Role in Ukraine: Peacekeeping Mission Gains Support

NATO's potential role in an international peacekeeping mission in Ukraine is under discussion, with its command and control structures seen as a possible framework for deploying a "reassurance force"

World | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 16:47

Trump's Approval Rating Declines Amid Economic and Scandal Concerns

Donald Trump is experiencing a decline in public approval, with dissatisfaction evident in areas such as his economic policies, military strategy

World | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 14:11

Europe’s Trade Retaliation: Countermeasures Against U.S. Tariffs Coming April 14

On April 14, the European Union will introduce its first countermeasures in response to the tariffs imposed by the United States, as confirmed by Bernd Lange

World » EU | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 13:04

Global Recession Ahead? US Tariffs Spark Economic Alarm

The latest round of US import tariffs announced by President Donald Trump has raised concerns of a global economic slowdown, with many countries potentially slipping into recession

World | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 11:20

China Claps Back: Beijing Vows to Hit Back After Trump’s Trade War Escalation

China has strongly condemned the latest round of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, vowing to take "resolute counter-measures" in response

World | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 10:53

Even Penguins Aren't Safe: Trump Slaps Tariffs on Uninhabited Islands!

Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs have extended to some of the world’s most remote and uninhabited regions, including the icy Heard Island and McDonald Islands

World | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 10:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Massive €50 Million VAT Fraud Uncovered: EPPO Makes Arrests in Bulgaria, Germany, and Poland

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Munich has led an operation resulting in the arrest of three individuals on April 1 as part of an ongoing investigation into a €50 million VAT fraud scheme

World » EU | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 16:38

Hungary Withdraws from ICC Amid Netanyahu’s State Visit

Hungary has decided to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), as announced by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s administration

World » EU | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 13:36

Europe’s Trade Retaliation: Countermeasures Against U.S. Tariffs Coming April 14

On April 14, the European Union will introduce its first countermeasures in response to the tariffs imposed by the United States, as confirmed by Bernd Lange

World » EU | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 13:04

Trump’s Tariffs Shake Global Markets, EU Prepares Countermeasures

US President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 20% tariff on goods from the European Union has sparked strong reactions from global leaders, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen calling it a significant setback for the world economy.

World » EU | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 08:52

Bundeswehr Returns to the Baltics: First Permanent Military Brigade to Lithuania Since World War II

Germany has deployed its first permanent military brigade abroad since World War II, sending 5,000 troops to Lithuania

World » EU | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 16:33

'Je Suis Marine': Global Right-Wing Leaders Condemn Le Pen’s Election Ban

Marine Le Pen has been barred from running in France's 2027 presidential election following a court ruling on an embezzlement case

World » EU | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 15:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria