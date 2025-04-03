Bulgaria and Romania Invite Turkey to Join NATO's Black Sea Special Operations HQ

Low-Cost Airline Unveils 47 New Routes from Bulgaria for Summer 2025 (FULL LIST)
Wizz Air has announced its summer schedule for 2025, offering an expanded selection of 47 routes from Bulgaria to various destinations across Europe and beyond
Bulgaria and Romania have formally invited Turkey to take part in establishing NATO's Regional Component Command Headquarters for Special Operations in the Black Sea region. The Bulgarian government approved the text of an official letter from the defense ministers of Bulgaria and Romania addressed to their Turkish counterpart.
The proposed headquarters will be responsible for planning, commanding, and coordinating special operations forces of the Alliance within the Black Sea region. By creating this command structure, NATO aims to enhance its deterrence and defense capabilities on its southeastern flank.
Bulgaria and Romania have already committed to the initiative and are seeking Turkey’s involvement in the project. The invitation extends to Turkey the opportunity to join the Memorandum of Understanding that will govern the headquarters' development.
Officials emphasize that the establishment of this new command center will serve as a key step in strengthening regional security and improving operational coordination among NATO allies in the Black Sea.
The first F-16 Block 70 fighter jet intended for the Bulgarian Air Force has arrived in the country
Emilian Gebrev, a long-time arms manufacturer, has expressed his frustration with the obstacles hindering the establishment of a gunpowder plant in Bulgaria
Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov emphasized the country's growing role in defense equipment production, stating that Bulgaria has been leading in revenue per capita from defense sales in recent years
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced plans to double its funding for security and defense projects in 2025
Bulgaria's Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has emphasized that the country already has an operational maritime coordination center in place, which functions 24/7 and is equipped according to NATO standards
Bulgaria is set to officially welcome its first F-16 fighter jet on April 12
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase