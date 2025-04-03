Bulgaria and Romania Invite Turkey to Join NATO's Black Sea Special Operations HQ

Bulgaria and Romania have formally invited Turkey to take part in establishing NATO's Regional Component Command Headquarters for Special Operations in the Black Sea region. The Bulgarian government approved the text of an official letter from the defense ministers of Bulgaria and Romania addressed to their Turkish counterpart.

The proposed headquarters will be responsible for planning, commanding, and coordinating special operations forces of the Alliance within the Black Sea region. By creating this command structure, NATO aims to enhance its deterrence and defense capabilities on its southeastern flank.

Bulgaria and Romania have already committed to the initiative and are seeking Turkey’s involvement in the project. The invitation extends to Turkey the opportunity to join the Memorandum of Understanding that will govern the headquarters' development.

Officials emphasize that the establishment of this new command center will serve as a key step in strengthening regional security and improving operational coordination among NATO allies in the Black Sea.