U.S. Military Confirms Identities of Three Soldiers Lost in Lithuanian Swamp

World | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 16:41
Bulgaria: U.S. Military Confirms Identities of Three Soldiers Lost in Lithuanian Swamp

Four U.S. soldiers who went missing during a training exercise in Lithuania have now been found dead, with three of them identified as Dante Taitano, 21, Edvin Franco, 25, and Jose Duenez, 25. The identity of the fourth soldier has not yet been disclosed by U.S. military officials. The discovery of the last missing soldier on Tuesday marked the conclusion of the week-long search effort.

A tactical training exercise in the Pabradė area, near the Belarusian border, turned tragic when the soldiers and their armored vehicle went missing in a swampy region. The first three bodies were recovered on Monday after U.S., Polish, and Lithuanian rescue teams managed to retrieve the submerged vehicle from a peat bog. The fourth body was later found nearby with the help of excavators.

In Vilnius, hundreds gathered for a solidarity rally outside the U.S. Embassy to honor the fallen soldiers. The event drew civilians, military personnel, and politicians, all paying tribute to the deceased servicemen.

U.S. Ambassador to Lithuania, Kara C. McDonald, expressed deep appreciation for Lithuania’s support during the search efforts. Speaking at the gathering, she highlighted the strength of the alliance between the two nations, describing it as heartfelt and unwavering.

"We feel that we are one of your own, and that is an expression of alliance," McDonald stated, thanking the Lithuanian authorities and citizens for their solidarity. "Thank you so much for the capabilities you have brought to bear."

The soldiers' deaths have cast a shadow over the training exercise, with military officials now working to understand the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: U.S., soldiers, Lithuania

Related Articles:

Radio Free Europe Furloughs Staff Amid Funding Delays, EU Debates Support

On April 1, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) began furloughing staff at its Prague headquarters due to delays in receiving funding from the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM)

Politics | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 15:22

Bundeswehr Returns to the Baltics: First Permanent Military Brigade to Lithuania Since World War II

Germany has deployed its first permanent military brigade abroad since World War II, sending 5,000 troops to Lithuania

World » EU | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 16:33

Marjorie Taylor Greene to UK Reporter: "Go Back To Your Country" Amid Signalgate Question

During a press conference on Wednesday, U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene engaged in a heated exchange with Sky News reporter Martha Kelner,

World | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 09:17

Houthi Rebels Report Fresh US Airstrikes as Military Escalation Intensifies

Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen have reported a fresh wave of U.S. airstrikes on Wednesday

World | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 11:47

Russia, U.S., and Ukraine Agree on Partial Truce, But Strikes Continue

The United States, Russia, and Ukraine have reached an agreement to reduce hostilities in the Black Sea

World » Ukraine | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 08:44

‘We Hate Bailing Europe Out’: Inside Trump’s Incompetent War Room—Where a Journalist Got Their Battle Plans

The Trump administration’s plans for military strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen were inadvertently shared with a journalist after he was mistakenly added to a high-level Signal group chat

World | March 24, 2025, Monday // 19:35
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Kyiv-Born Russian Official to Meet U.S. Representatives in Washington

Russian President Vladimir Putin has selected Kirill Aleksandrovich Dmitriev, 49, as his special envoy for investment and economic cooperation in Washington.

World » Russia | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 16:34

IMF's Chief Downplays Recession Fears Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), addressed concerns regarding the economic uncertainty sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's push for tariffs

World | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 14:43

New UK Law Requires Russians to Declare Influence Activities Starting July 1

Starting July 1, the British government will require individuals working for the Russian state in the U.K. to disclose their activities, according to a government statement issued on April 1

World » Russia | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 13:17

Investigation Launched into Mike Waltz Over Use of Private Email and Signal for Government Affairs

Representative Gerry Connolly, Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, has initiated an official investigation into National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and his staff

World | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 11:36

U.S. Officials Doubt Ceasefire Between Russia and Ukraine in the Coming Months

Senior officials from the Trump administration have recently expressed doubts about the likelihood of brokering a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 10:35

Val Kilmer, Iconic Actor of 'Batman' and 'The Doors,' Dies at 65

Val Kilmer, the versatile actor known for his portrayals of iconic figures such as Batman and Jim Morrison, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 65 in Los Angeles

World | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 09:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria