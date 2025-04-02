U.S. Military Confirms Identities of Three Soldiers Lost in Lithuanian Swamp

Four U.S. soldiers who went missing during a training exercise in Lithuania have now been found dead, with three of them identified as Dante Taitano, 21, Edvin Franco, 25, and Jose Duenez, 25. The identity of the fourth soldier has not yet been disclosed by U.S. military officials. The discovery of the last missing soldier on Tuesday marked the conclusion of the week-long search effort.

A tactical training exercise in the Pabradė area, near the Belarusian border, turned tragic when the soldiers and their armored vehicle went missing in a swampy region. The first three bodies were recovered on Monday after U.S., Polish, and Lithuanian rescue teams managed to retrieve the submerged vehicle from a peat bog. The fourth body was later found nearby with the help of excavators.

In Vilnius, hundreds gathered for a solidarity rally outside the U.S. Embassy to honor the fallen soldiers. The event drew civilians, military personnel, and politicians, all paying tribute to the deceased servicemen.

U.S. Ambassador to Lithuania, Kara C. McDonald, expressed deep appreciation for Lithuania’s support during the search efforts. Speaking at the gathering, she highlighted the strength of the alliance between the two nations, describing it as heartfelt and unwavering.

"We feel that we are one of your own, and that is an expression of alliance," McDonald stated, thanking the Lithuanian authorities and citizens for their solidarity. "Thank you so much for the capabilities you have brought to bear."

The soldiers' deaths have cast a shadow over the training exercise, with military officials now working to understand the circumstances that led to the tragedy.