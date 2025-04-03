Kyiv-Born Russian Official to Meet U.S. Representatives in Washington

World » RUSSIA | April 2, 2025, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Kyiv-Born Russian Official to Meet U.S. Representatives in Washington

Russian President Vladimir Putin has selected Kirill Aleksandrovich Dmitriev, 49, as his special envoy for investment and economic cooperation in Washington. His planned visit, which includes a meeting with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, will mark the first time a high-ranking Russian official has traveled to the United States since the start of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine in February 2022.

Dmitriev has headed the Russian Direct Investment Fund since 2011 and was appointed as Putin’s special envoy for economic and investment cooperation in February. He is considered one of the most well-connected figures within Russia’s elite when it comes to relations with the United States and has ties to key members of President Donald Trump’s team.

During Trump’s first election victory in 2016, Dmitriev played a role in early contacts between the U.S. and Russia. He was also instrumental in strengthening ties with Saudi Arabia, leading to a crucial oil price agreement. Over the years, he has met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman multiple times and previously met U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff when the latter visited Moscow.

Dmitriev was born on April 12, 1975, in Kyiv, then part of Soviet Ukraine. He studied at an elite school focused on physics and mathematics before continuing his education abroad. A graduate of Stanford University in California, he later completed his studies at Harvard, earning honors. Fluent in English, Dmitriev worked at Goldman Sachs in New York and McKinsey & Company before moving to Moscow, where he became the CEO of Delta Private Equity Partners, an investment firm backed by the U.S. Russia Investment Fund.

His role at the Russian Direct Investment Fund includes managing economic initiatives and promoting the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in foreign markets. His wife, Natalia, works closely with Putin’s daughter Katerina Tikhonova at a foundation affiliated with Moscow State University. Both of Putin’s daughters have been under U.S. sanctions since 2022.

While the details of Dmitriev’s discussions in Washington remain unclear, he is expected to convey a message from Putin to Trump’s team. He has previously highlighted areas where economic cooperation between Russia and the U.S. could be restored, including the return of American companies to the Russian market, energy prices, rare earth elements, climate change, and Arctic exploration. Additionally, he has mentioned the possibility of cooperation in space, including potential discussions involving Elon Musk, and the exchange of detainees.

Dmitriev has been identified in U.S. sanction documents as a "known ally of Putin," but the European Union has not imposed sanctions on him. According to CNN, which first reported his visit, the Trump administration has temporarily suspended sanctions against him to facilitate the trip.

