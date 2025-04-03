Breaking the Sound Barrier of History: Bulgaria’s First F-16 Fighter Has Arrived! (VIDEO)

Low-Cost Airline Unveils 47 New Routes from Bulgaria for Summer 2025 (FULL LIST)
The first F-16 Block 70 fighter jet intended for the Bulgarian Air Force has arrived in the country, landing at the Graf Ignatievo airbase at 2:30 p.m. The aircraft, a combat training model with a dual cockpit, was piloted by a U.S. Air Force pilot. As it entered Bulgarian airspace, it was greeted by the new Air Force Commander, Major General Nikolay Rusev, who was piloting a MiG-29.
????Първият многоцелеви #изтребител на ????????Военновъздушни сили ????-???????? ???????????????????? ???????? кацна в ????-а авиационна база в Граф Игнатиево днес.#БългарскаАрмия #ВВС #инвестициивотбраната #F16Block70#StrongerWithAllies ???????????????????? #StrongerTogether@USEmbassySofia @LockheedMartin pic.twitter.com/w09YFIWb35— MoD Bulgaria (@BulgariaMod) April 2, 2025
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, and Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov were present at the airbase for the jet’s official reception. The fighter jet still bears U.S. markings, which are temporarily concealed with stickers, as the aircraft has not yet been formally transferred to Bulgaria. The official ceremony marking its presentation will take place on April 12.
The arrival of the first F-16 is part of Bulgaria’s contract with Lockheed Martin, under which the country will receive a total of 16 new multi-role fighter jets. The first two aircraft are expected between late March and April, followed by three more in the middle of the year, and another three by late September. In total, eight jets should be delivered in 2024, with the remaining eight expected by 2027.
The aircraft’s journey to Bulgaria included a stop at the Morón Air Base in Spain, where it arrived on Monday alongside two F-16s intended for Slovakia. It then continued to Bulgaria, flying under its own power with in-flight refueling.
The Bulgarian government streamed the plane’s landing live on the official Facebook page of the Council of Ministers. Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov had previously stated that preparations for receiving the aircraft were underway, including the development of critical infrastructure for storage, maintenance, and operational readiness at Graf Ignatievo airbase.
Bulgaria’s total investment in the F-16 Block 70 program exceeds 2.2 billion leva. The aircraft, which was officially presented in February at a ceremony in South Carolina, represents a major step in modernizing the Bulgarian Air Force, replacing the aging Soviet-era MiG-29 fleet.
