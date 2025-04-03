Bulgarian Weather Forecast: Rain Showers and Thunderstorms Expected on April 3

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Weather Forecast: Rain Showers and Thunderstorms Expected on April 3 @Pixabay

On April 3, Bulgaria is expected to experience rain showers accompanied by thunderstorms, with light to moderate westerly-southwesterly winds. Temperatures will range from 4°C to 9°C in the lowlands, with Sofia seeing a low around 5°C. The daytime highs will vary between 13°C and 18°C, with Sofia reaching approximately 13°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will be mostly overcast, with rain showers expected in the afternoon and evening in some areas. Winds will be light and come from the northwest. High temperatures will range from 12°C to 15°C, while the sea temperature will be between 9°C and 10°C. Sea wave heights are expected to be between 1 to 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the skies will be mostly cloudy, with rain showers at lower altitudes and snow above 1,600 to 1,700 meters. The northwesterly winds will be light to moderate. Temperatures at 1,200 meters are expected to be around 7°C, while at 2,000 meters, it will be close to 0°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

