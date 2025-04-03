Bulgarian Weather Forecast: Rain Showers and Thunderstorms Expected on April 3

Low-Cost Airline Unveils 47 New Routes from Bulgaria for Summer 2025 (FULL LIST)
Wizz Air has announced its summer schedule for 2025, offering an expanded selection of 47 routes from Bulgaria to various destinations across Europe and beyond
On April 3, Bulgaria is expected to experience rain showers accompanied by thunderstorms, with light to moderate westerly-southwesterly winds. Temperatures will range from 4°C to 9°C in the lowlands, with Sofia seeing a low around 5°C. The daytime highs will vary between 13°C and 18°C, with Sofia reaching approximately 13°C.
Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will be mostly overcast, with rain showers expected in the afternoon and evening in some areas. Winds will be light and come from the northwest. High temperatures will range from 12°C to 15°C, while the sea temperature will be between 9°C and 10°C. Sea wave heights are expected to be between 1 to 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.
In the mountains, the skies will be mostly cloudy, with rain showers at lower altitudes and snow above 1,600 to 1,700 meters. The northwesterly winds will be light to moderate. Temperatures at 1,200 meters are expected to be around 7°C, while at 2,000 meters, it will be close to 0°C.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
The weather in Bulgaria on April 2 will be predominantly cloudy with rain showers throughout the day
The weather in Bulgaria on April 1 will be generally overcast
The weather in Bulgaria on March 31 is expected to be mostly cloudy, with rain showers in different parts of the country and light winds
Over the next 24 hours, the weather across Bulgaria will be predominantly cloudy
On March 28, Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy weather, with showers expected across much of the country
Cloudy skies will dominate the weather across Bulgaria on March 27, with rain showers expected in different regions throughout the day
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase