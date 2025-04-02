Grieving Father Calls for Justice After Daughter’s Death in Pleven Truck Accident

Crime | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 13:40
Bulgaria: Grieving Father Calls for Justice After Daughter’s Death in Pleven Truck Accident

Nikolay Popov, the grieving father of 12-year-old Siyana, shared a heartbreaking post on his Facebook, describing the tragic loss of his daughter, who was killed in a severe accident near the Bulgarian village of Telish on Monday. In his emotional message, Popov reflected on the life of his daughter, saying she was "wonderful" and "beautiful," and expressed his disbelief over her death. According to Popov, Siyana passed away in agony in the arms of her grandmother while being rushed to the hospital. He also blamed the state for her death, pointing to the lack of effective measures on the road where the accident occurred.

Popov’s post also highlighted a disturbing lack of action from authorities. He pointed out that despite numerous reports to the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) about the dangers of the road, no proper measures had been taken. He described how another truck overturned on the same stretch of road just the day before, with no casualties, and how, during an interview with bTV, another truck nearly hit him and the news team. The father's anger was compounded by the behavior of the truck driver involved in the fatal accident, whom Popov claimed did not get out to help after the crash. Instead, the driver was reportedly drinking coffee in his cab and was not held accountable at the scene.

The incident occurred on the Byala-Botevgrad road, near the area of Humata, when a truck driven by a 65-year-old man lost control while making a left turn. The vehicle veered into the oncoming lane, hitting the passenger car carrying Siyana and her grandfather, 57-year-old Georgi Lambev, a fire chief. While Siyana died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, her grandfather, who is now in critical condition with severe injuries, remains in the hospital. Popov’s post also expressed deep frustration with the legal response, calling the charges against the truck driver "absolutely wrong" and accusing authorities of not doing enough to hold him accountable.

Popov demanded immediate changes, calling for the resignation of the RIA management board, and vowed to continue his fight for justice, saying he would not stop until those responsible were held accountable. His heartfelt message also paid tribute to his daughter, remembering her as the "only beloved and cared for child" who was taken far too soon. Meanwhile, the police have confirmed that the truck driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the accident. The investigation is ongoing, and the driver was detained for 24 hours under the Ministry of Internal Affairs Act.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Siyana, truck, RIA

Related Articles:

Danube Bridge Traffic Suspended for 24 Hours for Urgent Repairs

Traffic on the Danube Bridge near Ruse, Bulgaria, will be fully suspended on Thursday, March 27, according to the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA)

Society | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 12:59

Nightmare on E79: Four Dead, Seven Injured in Violent Crash Near Vidin

﻿A serious road accident near Vidin claimed the lives of four people and left seven others injured

Society » Incidents | February 16, 2025, Sunday // 10:32

Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck by Truck in Sofia

A tragic incident occurred in Sofia on Wednesday morning when a woman was struck by a truck and died instantly

Society » Incidents | February 12, 2025, Wednesday // 11:40

Bus and Truck Collide on Hemus Highway, Causing Injuries and Delays

Two people were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck on the Hemus Highway near the Vitinya Tunnel this morning

Society » Incidents | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 11:45

Bulgaria: Driver Sentenced to Six Years for Fatal Crash That Killed Father and Two Children

Bulgaria's Supreme Court of Cassation has upheld a six-year prison sentence for Valentin V

Society » Incidents | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 12:18

Absurd Accident in Burgas Claims Lives of Two Pedestrians

Two individuals lost their lives in a tragic accident that occurred on Thursday morning in Burgas

Society » Incidents | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 11:17
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bulgaria: Man Receives 5-Year Sentence After Slashing Wife in Domestic Violence Incident

A 36-year-old man, who attacked his wife with a mock knife, was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison

Crime | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 16:32

No Evidence of Foul Play in Fire That Killed Bulgarian European Prosecutor’s Mother

The Pleven District Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that no evidence of foul play has been found in the death of the mother of Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva

Crime | March 31, 2025, Monday // 16:14

Mother Who Killed Her Two Children in Bulgarian Village Found Insane, Will Not Face Trial

The investigation into the tragic deaths of two children in the Sofia village of Vakarel has concluded, determining that their mother, 33-year-old Ukrainian citizen Ksenia Plachkova

Crime | March 31, 2025, Monday // 13:34

'I'll Cut You and Kill You': Man from Yambol Allegedly Tortured his Girlfriend for Days

A 30-year-old woman from Yambol was severely beaten and held captive for four days by a man she had been dating for only two weeks

Crime | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 10:25

Over 40 kg of Cocaine Seized in Banana Shipment at Burgas Port

Customs officers at Burgas port have uncovered over 40 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a shipment of bananas from Ecuador

Crime | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 14:45

Bulgarian UN Worker Killed in Gaza: Family Demands Justice and Truth

The hometown of Captain Marin Marinov, Yambol, is mourning his loss, with friends and relatives demanding stronger state involvement in clarifying the circumstances of his death in the Gaza Strip

Crime | March 21, 2025, Friday // 15:28
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria