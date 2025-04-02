Grieving Father Calls for Justice After Daughter’s Death in Pleven Truck Accident

Nikolay Popov, the grieving father of 12-year-old Siyana, shared a heartbreaking post on his Facebook, describing the tragic loss of his daughter, who was killed in a severe accident near the Bulgarian village of Telish on Monday. In his emotional message, Popov reflected on the life of his daughter, saying she was "wonderful" and "beautiful," and expressed his disbelief over her death. According to Popov, Siyana passed away in agony in the arms of her grandmother while being rushed to the hospital. He also blamed the state for her death, pointing to the lack of effective measures on the road where the accident occurred.

Popov’s post also highlighted a disturbing lack of action from authorities. He pointed out that despite numerous reports to the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) about the dangers of the road, no proper measures had been taken. He described how another truck overturned on the same stretch of road just the day before, with no casualties, and how, during an interview with bTV, another truck nearly hit him and the news team. The father's anger was compounded by the behavior of the truck driver involved in the fatal accident, whom Popov claimed did not get out to help after the crash. Instead, the driver was reportedly drinking coffee in his cab and was not held accountable at the scene.

The incident occurred on the Byala-Botevgrad road, near the area of Humata, when a truck driven by a 65-year-old man lost control while making a left turn. The vehicle veered into the oncoming lane, hitting the passenger car carrying Siyana and her grandfather, 57-year-old Georgi Lambev, a fire chief. While Siyana died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, her grandfather, who is now in critical condition with severe injuries, remains in the hospital. Popov’s post also expressed deep frustration with the legal response, calling the charges against the truck driver "absolutely wrong" and accusing authorities of not doing enough to hold him accountable.

Popov demanded immediate changes, calling for the resignation of the RIA management board, and vowed to continue his fight for justice, saying he would not stop until those responsible were held accountable. His heartfelt message also paid tribute to his daughter, remembering her as the "only beloved and cared for child" who was taken far too soon. Meanwhile, the police have confirmed that the truck driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the accident. The investigation is ongoing, and the driver was detained for 24 hours under the Ministry of Internal Affairs Act.