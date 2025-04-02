Radio Free Europe Furloughs Staff Amid Funding Delays, EU Debates Support

On April 1, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) began furloughing staff at its Prague headquarters due to delays in receiving funding from the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM). Despite Congress approving the funds for April, USAGM has yet to disburse the money, causing a financial crisis for the media outlet. This issue follows the suspension of the funding, which had been reinstated after a period of uncertainty.

In response to these financial challenges, RFE/RL has filed a petition in a U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., seeking a temporary restraining order to allow it to access the April funds and a preliminary injunction to ensure USAGM sends the remainder of the funds appropriated by Congress. RFE/RL President Steven Kapus emphasized that the outlet’s staff and their families are suffering due to the funding delays. He also stressed that RFE/RL has been a crucial asset to U.S. national security for over seven decades, delivering vital news to audiences in some of the world’s most repressive societies.

Meanwhile, the European Parliament held a debate discussing the importance of supporting media outlets like RFE/RL. MEPs expressed concerns over the potential loss of independent media in Europe and its impact on global democracy. EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Coss argued that failing to support RFE/RL would embolden autocratic regimes worldwide, warning that the EU must safeguard independent media, particularly from countries like Russia and Belarus.

Several MEPs voiced strong support for ensuring long-term and stable funding for RFE/RL, with Lithuanian Green MP Virginijus Sinkevičius calling for the EU to guarantee this. However, some populist and far-right voices within the European Parliament, such as Bulgarian MEP Petar Volgin from the Vazrazhdane party and German MEP Mary Hahn, criticized the idea of using EU funds to support the broadcaster. Volgin argued that media outlets like RFE/RL promote a singular point of view, while Hahn contended that RFE/RL should be self-financing and not reliant on European institutions.

Although no resolution was reached during the April plenary session, the debate highlighted the ongoing concern over RFE/RL's future and the role of media in maintaining democratic accountability. The European Parliament has indicated it will continue to monitor the situation, with a possible vote or resolution on the matter in the future.