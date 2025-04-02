Radio Free Europe Furloughs Staff Amid Funding Delays, EU Debates Support

Politics | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 15:22
Bulgaria: Radio Free Europe Furloughs Staff Amid Funding Delays, EU Debates Support

On April 1, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) began furloughing staff at its Prague headquarters due to delays in receiving funding from the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM). Despite Congress approving the funds for April, USAGM has yet to disburse the money, causing a financial crisis for the media outlet. This issue follows the suspension of the funding, which had been reinstated after a period of uncertainty.

In response to these financial challenges, RFE/RL has filed a petition in a U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., seeking a temporary restraining order to allow it to access the April funds and a preliminary injunction to ensure USAGM sends the remainder of the funds appropriated by Congress. RFE/RL President Steven Kapus emphasized that the outlet’s staff and their families are suffering due to the funding delays. He also stressed that RFE/RL has been a crucial asset to U.S. national security for over seven decades, delivering vital news to audiences in some of the world’s most repressive societies.

Meanwhile, the European Parliament held a debate discussing the importance of supporting media outlets like RFE/RL. MEPs expressed concerns over the potential loss of independent media in Europe and its impact on global democracy. EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Coss argued that failing to support RFE/RL would embolden autocratic regimes worldwide, warning that the EU must safeguard independent media, particularly from countries like Russia and Belarus.

Several MEPs voiced strong support for ensuring long-term and stable funding for RFE/RL, with Lithuanian Green MP Virginijus Sinkevičius calling for the EU to guarantee this. However, some populist and far-right voices within the European Parliament, such as Bulgarian MEP Petar Volgin from the Vazrazhdane party and German MEP Mary Hahn, criticized the idea of using EU funds to support the broadcaster. Volgin argued that media outlets like RFE/RL promote a singular point of view, while Hahn contended that RFE/RL should be self-financing and not reliant on European institutions.

Although no resolution was reached during the April plenary session, the debate highlighted the ongoing concern over RFE/RL's future and the role of media in maintaining democratic accountability. The European Parliament has indicated it will continue to monitor the situation, with a possible vote or resolution on the matter in the future.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: radio, free europe, U.S., funding

Related Articles:

U.S. Military Confirms Identities of Three Soldiers Lost in Lithuanian Swamp

Four U.S. soldiers who went missing during a training exercise in Lithuania have now been found dead

World | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 16:41

Marjorie Taylor Greene to UK Reporter: "Go Back To Your Country" Amid Signalgate Question

During a press conference on Wednesday, U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene engaged in a heated exchange with Sky News reporter Martha Kelner,

World | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 09:17

Houthi Rebels Report Fresh US Airstrikes as Military Escalation Intensifies

Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen have reported a fresh wave of U.S. airstrikes on Wednesday

World | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 11:47

Russia, U.S., and Ukraine Agree on Partial Truce, But Strikes Continue

The United States, Russia, and Ukraine have reached an agreement to reduce hostilities in the Black Sea

World » Ukraine | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 08:44

‘We Hate Bailing Europe Out’: Inside Trump’s Incompetent War Room—Where a Journalist Got Their Battle Plans

The Trump administration’s plans for military strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen were inadvertently shared with a journalist after he was mistakenly added to a high-level Signal group chat

World | March 24, 2025, Monday // 19:35

Ukraine and U.S. Hold Strategic Talks in Riyadh

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the ongoing talks between Ukrainian and U.S. delegations in Saudi Arabia as constructive and beneficial

World » Ukraine | March 24, 2025, Monday // 08:35
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria and Romania Invite Turkey to Join NATO's Black Sea Special Operations HQ

Bulgaria and Romania have formally invited Turkey to take part in establishing NATO's Regional Component Command Headquarters for Special Operations in the Black Sea region

Politics » Defense | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 18:42

Breaking the Sound Barrier of History: Bulgaria’s First F-16 Fighter Has Arrived! (VIDEO)

The first F-16 Block 70 fighter jet intended for the Bulgarian Air Force has arrived in the country

Politics » Defense | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 16:15

Borissov: GERB's Key Conditions for Government Support – Eurozone and the Recovery Plan

Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, has emphasized that his party’s two main conditions for continuing their support for the government are membership in the eurozone

Politics | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 10:05

Bulgaria’s Illegal Detention of Journalist Al-Khalidi Raises Alarms Over Refugee Rights

Abdulrahman Al-Khalidi, a Saudi journalist and human rights activist, has been unlawfully detained in Bulgaria despite a court ruling mandating his release

Politics | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00

Bulgarian Politics: DPS-Dogan to Continue Backing GERB Amid Political Tensions and Eurozone Concerns

The DPS-Dogan party will maintain its support for the GERB-led government in Bulgaria at least until it receives the convergence report on joining the eurozone

Politics | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 09:42

Bulgarian Arms Manufacturer Slams Obstacles to Gunpowder Plant, Plans to Build Elsewhere

Emilian Gebrev, a long-time arms manufacturer, has expressed his frustration with the obstacles hindering the establishment of a gunpowder plant in Bulgaria

Politics » Defense | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 13:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria