New UK Law Requires Russians to Declare Influence Activities Starting July 1

Starting July 1, the British government will require individuals working for the Russian state in the U.K. to disclose their activities, according to a government statement issued on April 1. This new rule aims to bolster national security by providing greater transparency regarding foreign influence, particularly amidst growing espionage concerns tied to Russia and its ally Belarus.

Russia is the second nation to be added to the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS), following Iran’s inclusion in March. This program, introduced in 2023, was designed to counter covert operations and mitigate the threat of espionage as European nations increasingly support Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

The move comes in response to a series of suspected Russian spy networks that have been uncovered across Europe, intensifying since the conflict in Ukraine began in 2022. According to U.K. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, Russia has been linked to numerous national security threats, including cyberattacks, interference in democratic processes, and assassination attempts.

With the inclusion of Russia, the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme gives the U.K. government the legal means to act more decisively against such threats. Violations of the scheme could result in criminal prosecution. The British Parliament has already moved forward with the necessary regulations to implement the scheme fully by the designated date.

Under the new rules, anyone involved in political influence activities on behalf of a foreign state will be required to register. This registration will allow MPs to better understand the context of interactions, ensuring they are aware when foreign interests are at play in domestic political decisions.