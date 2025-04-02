Investigation Launched into Mike Waltz Over Use of Private Email and Signal for Government Affairs

World | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 11:36
Bulgaria: Investigation Launched into Mike Waltz Over Use of Private Email and Signal for Government Affairs

Representative Gerry Connolly, Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, has initiated an official investigation into National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and his staff. The investigation focuses on allegations that Waltz and his team used personal Gmail accounts and the encrypted messaging app Signal for conducting government business, violating federal records laws. Connolly made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), stressing the importance of safeguarding national security and ensuring compliance with regulations that govern federal records.

According to a report published by The Washington Post on April 1, 2025, Waltz and other senior officials within the National Security Council (NSC) resorted to using Gmail for official communications, bypassing secure government-issued accounts. One senior aide reportedly engaged in detailed discussions about sensitive military topics through Gmail, including weapons systems and military positioning. Additionally, The Wall Street Journal revealed that Waltz used Signal to facilitate sensitive discussions, including talks about peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, as well as military operations.

Federal law mandates that all government communications be conducted on secure, official platforms in order to protect national security and preserve records. The use of private communication tools, particularly for matters involving national security, raises concerns regarding compliance with the Presidential Records Act (PRA) and the Federal Records Act (FRA). The Oversight Committee's letter to Waltz pointed out that failing to forward relevant messages to official platforms within 20 days could constitute a violation of these laws.

The committee's investigation further noted that using private platforms, such as Gmail and Signal, could jeopardize transparency and accountability in government operations. It raises concerns about the potential for sensitive information to be exposed to unauthorized individuals. The disappearing message feature of Signal also poses a particular risk, as it could result in the loss of crucial records, including communications related to the U.S. military strike on Yemen on March 15, 2025. If messages were deleted without preservation, it could represent a breach of federal records laws, and any such violation must be reported to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).

In response to these violations, the Oversight Committee has demanded that Waltz and his team provide all communications conducted on unauthorized platforms. The committee also seeks confirmation that all members of the NSC will cease using private email and messaging apps for government matters. Waltz is required to clarify whether any classified information was discussed over these platforms, particularly concerning the Yemen military strike.

The investigation is part of growing scrutiny over the Trump Administration's handling of national security protocols and official records. The Oversight Committee's letter emphasizes that bypassing established communication channels undermines transparency and accountability, potentially allowing key decisions to be concealed from public scrutiny. The investigation will determine whether Waltz and his staff intentionally violated federal records laws and whether further corrective actions are needed. Waltz has been given until April 15, 2025, to respond to the committee's inquiries and provide the requested documentation. The outcome of this investigation could have significant implications for the administration's national security practices.

Tags: Waltz, NSA, signal, US

