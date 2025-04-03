U.S. Officials Doubt Ceasefire Between Russia and Ukraine in the Coming Months

World » UKRAINE | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 10:35
Bulgaria: U.S. Officials Doubt Ceasefire Between Russia and Ukraine in the Coming Months

Senior officials from the Trump administration have recently expressed doubts about the likelihood of brokering a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in the coming months. According to Reuters, U.S. officials revealed that Washington is preparing to ramp up pressure on both Kyiv and Moscow, as the prospect of achieving a full ceasefire by April or May seems increasingly improbable.

A 30-day ceasefire, proposed by the U.S., was agreed to by Ukraine during discussions in Jeddah on March 11. However, Russia rejected the proposal, demanding conditions that would weaken Ukraine's defense, particularly the cessation of foreign military aid. Despite this, the three parties involved did agree on a partial truce, which included restrictions on attacks against energy infrastructure and the Black Sea region, during talks in Riyadh last week.

Since the partial truce was reached, both Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of violating the energy ceasefire, and the future of the Black Sea truce is uncertain. Russia has tied its continuation to the lifting of some Western sanctions. Meanwhile, officials in Washington have voiced growing frustration not only with Kyiv's resistance to negotiating on certain issues but also with Moscow's role in stalling peace talks.

The White House and State Department officials have reportedly acknowledged that Russian President Vladimir Putin is actively hindering efforts to finalize a peace deal. This follows statements from the Russian Foreign Ministry indicating that Moscow is not prepared to accept Trump's proposals in their current form, citing the failure to address the alleged "root causes" of the conflict.

Trump has made his discontent with Putin clear, previously criticizing the Russian leader for undermining Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In return, Trump warned that Zelensky would face "big problems" with the U.S. if he failed to sign an essential minerals deal. In response to tensions between Trump and Zelensky, the U.S. temporarily suspended military and intelligence support for Ukraine in March, in an attempt to pressure Ukraine into negotiations.

In addition to these actions, Trump has threatened further sanctions against Russia, including tariffs on Russian oil exports, unless Putin agrees to a deal to end the war.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, Ukraine, Russia, ceasefire

Related Articles:

EU Parliament Calls for Enhanced Cooperation with the US and Stronger Security Guarantees for Ukraine

The European Union must take decisive action in response to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, rising tensions in the Middle East, and the shifting global power dynamics,

World » EU | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Kyiv-Born Russian Official to Meet U.S. Representatives in Washington

Russian President Vladimir Putin has selected Kirill Aleksandrovich Dmitriev, 49, as his special envoy for investment and economic cooperation in Washington.

World » Russia | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 16:34

IMF's Chief Downplays Recession Fears Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), addressed concerns regarding the economic uncertainty sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's push for tariffs

World | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 14:43

New UK Law Requires Russians to Declare Influence Activities Starting July 1

Starting July 1, the British government will require individuals working for the Russian state in the U.K. to disclose their activities, according to a government statement issued on April 1

World » Russia | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 13:17

White House Confirms Instant Implementation of Trump’s New Tariffs

The White House announced that President Trump's newly planned tariffs will take effect immediately following their official unveiling

World | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 09:20

73% of Ukrainians View Trump Negatively, Survey Reveals

A recent survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) shows a dramatic shift in the perception of U.S. President Donald Trump in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 18:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

73% of Ukrainians View Trump Negatively, Survey Reveals

A recent survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) shows a dramatic shift in the perception of U.S. President Donald Trump in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 18:16

Trump Warns Putin: New Sanctions Loom if Ukraine Deal Fails

US President Donald Trump has stated that he does not rule out imposing secondary sanctions on Russia if President Vladimir Putin fails to meet his commitments

World » Ukraine | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 09:12

Ukraine Marks Three Years Since Bucha’s Liberation as Trump’s Adviser Visits War-Torn Towns

Ukraine marked the third anniversary of Bucha’s liberation with a solemn commemoration attended by President Volodymyr Zelensky

World » Ukraine | March 31, 2025, Monday // 18:02

Trump Threatens 'Big Problems' for Zelensky if Mineral Deal Falls Through

US President Donald Trump has warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of "big problems" should he withdraw from the rare earth minerals deal between the two countries

World » Ukraine | March 31, 2025, Monday // 09:06

Trump Criticizes Putin Over Ukraine Peace Talks, Warns of Oil Sanctions

In a phone interview with NBC News on March 30, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin

World » Ukraine | March 30, 2025, Sunday // 20:36

White House Rejects Putin's Proposal for UN-Backed Temporary Government in Ukraine

The Trump administration has rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin’s suggestion to establish a temporary government in Ukraine under the supervision of the United Nations and multiple countries

World » Ukraine | March 28, 2025, Friday // 10:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria