Borissov: GERB's Key Conditions for Government Support – Eurozone and the Recovery Plan

Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, has emphasized that his party’s two main conditions for continuing their support for the government are membership in the eurozone and the successful implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP). Speaking ahead of a no-confidence vote in the cabinet, Borissov expressed confidence that foreign policy is not a problem for the government. He praised the current cabinet’s firm European stance, its strong ties with Euro-Atlantic partners, and joint defense projects.

The no-confidence vote, which was initiated by the "Revival" party and supported by "Greatness" and MECH, primarily focuses on the foreign policy direction of the government, which has been in office for less than three months. Borissov, however, dismissed these concerns, categorizing the parties behind the vote as either responsible or destructive for the country’s future.

Borissov further clarified that GERB had not imposed any demands during negotiations but outlined the two key goals for his party: securing Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone and fulfilling the requirements of the RRP. He also highlighted the importance of passing two crucial laws related to the RRP, including the Personal Bankruptcy Law, which the European Commission has requested. He stated that these legislative steps would unlock significant funding—about 8 billion leva—through two payments this year and six next year.

Concluding, Borissov extended an open invitation to any party or individual who supports these decisions and the country’s path forward, reaffirming GERB's commitment to ensuring Bulgaria’s progress within the European framework.