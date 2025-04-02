Borissov: GERB's Key Conditions for Government Support – Eurozone and the Recovery Plan

Diverse Cabinet Announced in Syria’s New Transitional Government
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has unveiled a new transitional government, appointing 23 ministers in a move aimed at demonstrating inclusivity
Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, has emphasized that his party’s two main conditions for continuing their support for the government are membership in the eurozone and the successful implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP). Speaking ahead of a no-confidence vote in the cabinet, Borissov expressed confidence that foreign policy is not a problem for the government. He praised the current cabinet’s firm European stance, its strong ties with Euro-Atlantic partners, and joint defense projects.
The no-confidence vote, which was initiated by the "Revival" party and supported by "Greatness" and MECH, primarily focuses on the foreign policy direction of the government, which has been in office for less than three months. Borissov, however, dismissed these concerns, categorizing the parties behind the vote as either responsible or destructive for the country’s future.
Borissov further clarified that GERB had not imposed any demands during negotiations but outlined the two key goals for his party: securing Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone and fulfilling the requirements of the RRP. He also highlighted the importance of passing two crucial laws related to the RRP, including the Personal Bankruptcy Law, which the European Commission has requested. He stated that these legislative steps would unlock significant funding—about 8 billion leva—through two payments this year and six next year.
Concluding, Borissov extended an open invitation to any party or individual who supports these decisions and the country’s path forward, reaffirming GERB's commitment to ensuring Bulgaria’s progress within the European framework.
Bulgaria and Romania have formally invited Turkey to take part in establishing NATO's Regional Component Command Headquarters for Special Operations in the Black Sea region
The first F-16 Block 70 fighter jet intended for the Bulgarian Air Force has arrived in the country
On April 1, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) began furloughing staff at its Prague headquarters due to delays in receiving funding from the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM)
Abdulrahman Al-Khalidi, a Saudi journalist and human rights activist, has been unlawfully detained in Bulgaria despite a court ruling mandating his release
The DPS-Dogan party will maintain its support for the GERB-led government in Bulgaria at least until it receives the convergence report on joining the eurozone
Emilian Gebrev, a long-time arms manufacturer, has expressed his frustration with the obstacles hindering the establishment of a gunpowder plant in Bulgaria
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase