Bulgaria’s Illegal Detention of Journalist Al-Khalidi Raises Alarms Over Refugee Rights

Politics | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Illegal Detention of Journalist Al-Khalidi Raises Alarms Over Refugee Rights

Abdulrahman Al-Khalidi, a Saudi journalist and human rights activist, has been unlawfully detained in Bulgaria despite a court ruling mandating his release. Al-Khalidi, known for exposing human rights violations in Saudi Arabia, has faced harassment due to his reporting on issues such as political repression and the treatment of prisoners of conscience. His work has drawn international attention and threats, resulting in significant concerns for his safety. Despite a ruling from the Sofia Administrative Court on March 26, 2025, ordering his immediate release from detention, the Bulgarian authorities have ignored this decision.

On March 28, after being informed of the court’s ruling, Al-Khalidi was unexpectedly transferred to the Migration Directorate section of the Busmantsi detention facility. This transfer occurred after he was summoned by two individuals from the Migration Directorate, who spoke to him in Bulgarian without providing adequate explanation. The authorities did not offer a written order in Arabic, nor did they inform him of the legal grounds for his detention. Despite his attempts to contact his lawyer, Al-Khalidi's phone was seized, and he was physically restrained by officials, who coerced him into signing documents under duress. This action directly violates his rights and obstructs his access to legal representation.

The authorities justify Al-Khalidi's detention on the grounds of national security, citing Article 67(3) of the Bulgarian Asylum and Refugee Act. However, this reasoning is flawed, as international law specifies that national security exclusions can only be applied after a final decision on an asylum claim is reached. Al-Khalidi’s asylum case remains unresolved, and the Bulgarian government is in direct violation of the 1951 Refugee Convention, the European Convention on Human Rights, and EU refugee law directives by continuing to detain him. Any attempt to expel Al-Khalidi to Saudi Arabia, where his life would be at risk, constitutes a breach of the non-refoulement principle, which prohibits the return of individuals to countries where they face danger.

Despite the court's legally binding decision, the Bulgarian authorities have persisted in their efforts to detain Al-Khalidi, disregarding both Bulgarian and international legal standards. His lawyer is preparing an appeal against the rejection of his asylum application, and the case continues to be heard by the Supreme Administrative Court. The actions of the State Agency for National Security (SANS) and other Bulgarian authorities not only violate Al-Khalidi's rights but also set a dangerous precedent for other asylum seekers in Bulgaria.

Human rights organizations and solidarity groups, including "Solidarity with Migrants – Bulgaria," have condemned the ongoing illegal detention of Al-Khalidi. They emphasize that this unlawful treatment undermines the rule of law and highlights the need for reform in Bulgaria's handling of asylum cases. The organization has called on the Bulgarian authorities to immediately release Al-Khalidi, end the misuse of national security provisions to justify arbitrary detention, and comply with international legal obligations to protect asylum seekers.

The international community, human rights groups, and journalists are urged to expose the continued violations of Al-Khalidi’s rights and hold the Bulgarian government accountable. The call for his release is critical, as his life and freedom are at stake, and his case reflects a broader issue of disregard for due process and human rights in Bulgaria’s treatment of asylum seekers.

A petition in Bulgarian and English can be found here.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Al-Khalidi, Bulgaria, Saudi Arabia

Related Articles:

Low-Cost Airline Unveils 47 New Routes from Bulgaria for Summer 2025 (FULL LIST)

Wizz Air has announced its summer schedule for 2025, offering an expanded selection of 47 routes from Bulgaria to various destinations across Europe and beyond

Business » Tourism | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria and Romania Invite Turkey to Join NATO's Black Sea Special Operations HQ

Bulgaria and Romania have formally invited Turkey to take part in establishing NATO's Regional Component Command Headquarters for Special Operations in the Black Sea region

Politics » Defense | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 18:42

Bulgarian Weather Forecast: Rain Showers and Thunderstorms Expected on April 3

On April 3, Bulgaria is expected to experience rain showers accompanied by thunderstorms

Society » Environment | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 17:08

Breaking the Sound Barrier of History: Bulgaria’s First F-16 Fighter Has Arrived! (VIDEO)

The first F-16 Block 70 fighter jet intended for the Bulgarian Air Force has arrived in the country

Politics » Defense | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 16:15

Bulgaria's Restaurateurs Plan Nationwide Protests for Lower VAT

Restaurants in Bulgaria have organized protests to demand a return to the 9% VAT rate for the tourism sector,

Business | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 12:00

Cash Registers in Bulgaria to Show Prices in Euros Under New Rules

Bulgaria’s cash register system is set to undergo significant changes

Business | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 08:46
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria and Romania Invite Turkey to Join NATO's Black Sea Special Operations HQ

Bulgaria and Romania have formally invited Turkey to take part in establishing NATO's Regional Component Command Headquarters for Special Operations in the Black Sea region

Politics » Defense | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 18:42

Breaking the Sound Barrier of History: Bulgaria’s First F-16 Fighter Has Arrived! (VIDEO)

The first F-16 Block 70 fighter jet intended for the Bulgarian Air Force has arrived in the country

Politics » Defense | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 16:15

Radio Free Europe Furloughs Staff Amid Funding Delays, EU Debates Support

On April 1, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) began furloughing staff at its Prague headquarters due to delays in receiving funding from the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM)

Politics | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 15:22

Borissov: GERB's Key Conditions for Government Support – Eurozone and the Recovery Plan

Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, has emphasized that his party’s two main conditions for continuing their support for the government are membership in the eurozone

Politics | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 10:05

Bulgarian Politics: DPS-Dogan to Continue Backing GERB Amid Political Tensions and Eurozone Concerns

The DPS-Dogan party will maintain its support for the GERB-led government in Bulgaria at least until it receives the convergence report on joining the eurozone

Politics | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 09:42

Bulgarian Arms Manufacturer Slams Obstacles to Gunpowder Plant, Plans to Build Elsewhere

Emilian Gebrev, a long-time arms manufacturer, has expressed his frustration with the obstacles hindering the establishment of a gunpowder plant in Bulgaria

Politics » Defense | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 13:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria