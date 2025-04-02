Bulgaria’s Illegal Detention of Journalist Al-Khalidi Raises Alarms Over Refugee Rights

Abdulrahman Al-Khalidi, a Saudi journalist and human rights activist, has been unlawfully detained in Bulgaria despite a court ruling mandating his release. Al-Khalidi, known for exposing human rights violations in Saudi Arabia, has faced harassment due to his reporting on issues such as political repression and the treatment of prisoners of conscience. His work has drawn international attention and threats, resulting in significant concerns for his safety. Despite a ruling from the Sofia Administrative Court on March 26, 2025, ordering his immediate release from detention, the Bulgarian authorities have ignored this decision.

On March 28, after being informed of the court’s ruling, Al-Khalidi was unexpectedly transferred to the Migration Directorate section of the Busmantsi detention facility. This transfer occurred after he was summoned by two individuals from the Migration Directorate, who spoke to him in Bulgarian without providing adequate explanation. The authorities did not offer a written order in Arabic, nor did they inform him of the legal grounds for his detention. Despite his attempts to contact his lawyer, Al-Khalidi's phone was seized, and he was physically restrained by officials, who coerced him into signing documents under duress. This action directly violates his rights and obstructs his access to legal representation.

The authorities justify Al-Khalidi's detention on the grounds of national security, citing Article 67(3) of the Bulgarian Asylum and Refugee Act. However, this reasoning is flawed, as international law specifies that national security exclusions can only be applied after a final decision on an asylum claim is reached. Al-Khalidi’s asylum case remains unresolved, and the Bulgarian government is in direct violation of the 1951 Refugee Convention, the European Convention on Human Rights, and EU refugee law directives by continuing to detain him. Any attempt to expel Al-Khalidi to Saudi Arabia, where his life would be at risk, constitutes a breach of the non-refoulement principle, which prohibits the return of individuals to countries where they face danger.

Despite the court's legally binding decision, the Bulgarian authorities have persisted in their efforts to detain Al-Khalidi, disregarding both Bulgarian and international legal standards. His lawyer is preparing an appeal against the rejection of his asylum application, and the case continues to be heard by the Supreme Administrative Court. The actions of the State Agency for National Security (SANS) and other Bulgarian authorities not only violate Al-Khalidi's rights but also set a dangerous precedent for other asylum seekers in Bulgaria.

Human rights organizations and solidarity groups, including "Solidarity with Migrants – Bulgaria," have condemned the ongoing illegal detention of Al-Khalidi. They emphasize that this unlawful treatment undermines the rule of law and highlights the need for reform in Bulgaria's handling of asylum cases. The organization has called on the Bulgarian authorities to immediately release Al-Khalidi, end the misuse of national security provisions to justify arbitrary detention, and comply with international legal obligations to protect asylum seekers.

The international community, human rights groups, and journalists are urged to expose the continued violations of Al-Khalidi’s rights and hold the Bulgarian government accountable. The call for his release is critical, as his life and freedom are at stake, and his case reflects a broader issue of disregard for due process and human rights in Bulgaria’s treatment of asylum seekers.

A petition in Bulgarian and English can be found here.