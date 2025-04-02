Bulgarian Politics: DPS-Dogan to Continue Backing GERB Amid Political Tensions and Eurozone Concerns

Politics | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 09:42
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Politics: DPS-Dogan to Continue Backing GERB Amid Political Tensions and Eurozone Concerns Ahmed Dogan

The DPS-Dogan party will maintain its support for the GERB-led government in Bulgaria at least until it receives the convergence report on joining the eurozone, expected in June. This announcement came on Tuesday from Hazan Azis, the former mayor of Kardzhali, following a meeting of the party's collective bodies. Azis noted that the decision came a day before the planned vote of no confidence against the government, adding that DPS-Dogan had not yet disclosed its position on this matter.

DPS-Dogan's stance has been influenced by recent government decisions, which have been passed with the votes of its political rival, "DPS - New Beginning" (DPS-Peevski), led by the controversial Delyan Peevski. In light of this, DPS-Dogan has called for guarantees that the coalition agreement with GERB, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) will be honored. The party also seeks prior consultations on key decisions in the Joint Management Council and demands a clear assurance from its ruling partners that DPS-Peevski's support is not desired.

Azis emphasized that DPS-Dogan's decision to enter the government was to resolve the political crisis, ensure a regular budget for eurozone entry, and dismantle the "Peevski model." However, he expressed concern that neither of these goals has been achieved, with both the political crisis and the "Peevski model" worsening and testing the patience of Bulgarian citizens. Despite these challenges, DPS-Dogan will continue to back the government, acknowledging the need for a stable parliamentary majority to secure the convergence report for eurozone accession.

The party has, however, made it clear that it will not support any parliamentary decisions made in cooperation with Peevski’s group. The rivalry between DPS-Dogan and DPS-Peevski has been ongoing since the summer of 2024, with both factions vying for control over the "Movement for Rights and Freedoms" (DPS) party. In January 2025, Dogan's wing of DPS declared its support for the GERB-led government, motivated by the desire to dismantle the "Peevski model."

Following a ruling by the Constitutional Court on the legality of the elections and the entry of the "Greatness" party into parliament, the number of MPs supporting the government dwindled to just 121. This has led Peevski's faction to position itself as the "savior" of the government. In recent weeks, DPS-Peevski has supported key government proposals, including the 2025 budget and appointments to regulatory bodies, a development that has caused dissatisfaction within DPS-Dogan.

Meanwhile, the parties "Revival," "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH), and "Greatness" are pushing for a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Zhelyazkov's cabinet, citing a failure in foreign policy. They criticize the government's pro-Western stance, particularly its support for Ukraine against Russia, ongoing sanctions on Moscow, and what they perceive as the cabinet's passivity in response to the death of Bulgarian citizen Marin Marinov in the Gaza Strip.

