Val Kilmer, Iconic Actor of 'Batman' and 'The Doors,' Dies at 65

Val Kilmer, the versatile actor known for his portrayals of iconic figures such as Batman and Jim Morrison, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 65 in Los Angeles. His daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, confirmed that the cause of death was pneumonia. Kilmer had previously battled throat cancer, diagnosed in 2014, from which he had recovered.

Kilmer first captured attention in Hollywood with his striking looks and charismatic presence. He made his feature film debut in 1984's "Top Secret!" playing a rock star involved in a Cold War espionage plot. His breakthrough came when he portrayed Jim Morrison, the lead singer of The Doors, in Oliver Stone’s 1991 biopic, a performance that showcased his ability to embody the rebellious rock icon. This was followed by a memorable turn as a mentor-like Elvis in "True Romance" (1993), a film written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by Tony Scott. Kilmer's talents shone in various roles, ranging from action-packed films like “Thunderheart” (1992) to his portrayal of the enigmatic Doc Holliday in the Western “Tombstone” (1993).

One of his most commercially recognized roles was playing Batman in "Batman Forever" (1995), where he donned the iconic suit and faced off against villains like Two-Face and The Riddler. Despite mixed reviews, Kilmer’s portrayal remains a notable chapter in the franchise’s history.

However, Kilmer’s legacy transcended blockbuster roles. He was celebrated for his performances in films such as “Heat” (1995), where he shared the screen with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, and "The Saint" (1997), a film in which he played a master of disguise. His role in the crime drama “The Ghost and the Darkness” (1996) further solidified his status as a versatile actor who could seamlessly slip into various genres.

Kilmer's career wasn't limited to Hollywood stardom. He brought depth and unpredictability to his roles, creating memorable performances in films like “Pollock” (2000) and “Alexander” (2004). He was also known for his strong personal convictions, particularly his lifelong interest in Mark Twain, which led to his creation of a one-man play about the author, “Citizen Twain.” This project allowed him to reconnect with a more personal side of his artistry, focusing on historical figures and exploring their complexities.

Despite his career successes, Kilmer’s journey in Hollywood was marked by his enigmatic personality and personal struggles. He was known for his intense, often difficult nature on set, earning him the reputation of being hard to understand at times. Yet, those who worked with him, including director Oliver Stone, recognized Kilmer's unique qualities as an actor, describing him as someone who brought a special energy to the screen. Kilmer’s career trajectory was one of unpredictability, with many roles in ensemble casts and supporting parts where his performance often outshone the lead.

Born in Los Angeles on December 31, 1959, Kilmer grew up in a neighborhood filled with Hollywood legends. His personal life was marked by tragedy, including the death of his younger brother Wesley in 1977. The loss profoundly affected Kilmer and influenced his emotional depth in later performances, particularly in his role in "The Salton Sea" (2002), where he portrayed a man struggling with grief.

Kilmer was also a father, surviving by his two children, Mercedes and Jack, from his marriage to actress Joanne Whalley. In the later years of his life, Kilmer took a step back from Hollywood to focus on his family and personal interests, including a ranch near Santa Fe. He even considered a political career, once musing about running for governor of New Mexico. Despite his absence from the mainstream film scene, he remained a figure of intrigue, with his 2021 documentary “Val” offering an intimate look at his life and career, shedding light on his journey through illness and artistic reinvention.

Kilmer's career was a testament to his boundless talent, captivating audiences with his diverse roles and enigmatic performances. He leaves behind a lasting legacy as one of Hollywood's most unpredictable and magnetic stars.