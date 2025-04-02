White House Confirms Instant Implementation of Trump’s New Tariffs

The White House announced that President Trump's newly planned tariffs will take effect immediately following their official unveiling, a move that has caught many by surprise. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed at a press briefing on Tuesday that the tariffs would be enforced right after their announcement, scheduled for a Rose Garden ceremony at 4 p.m. ET (23:00 p.m. Sofia time) on Wednesday.

While details of the new trade measures remain uncertain, even within the administration, the initiative is expected to be one of the most extensive tariff policies introduced under Trump’s leadership. His economic team is currently deliberating over whether to impose a flat tariff on all imports, target specific countries with varying rates, or adopt a combination of both. Reports indicate the tariff rate could be as high as 20 percent, though no final decision has been disclosed.

Trump's unexpected confirmation of the tariffs during a Sunday discussion with reporters appeared to catch some White House officials off guard. While he asserted that his administration had settled on a strategy, sources within the White House indicated that not all key officials were informed of the specifics at the time.

Amid concerns over the global economic impact of the tariffs, Trump dismissed the notion that they might drive nations toward China. Instead, he argued that the tariffs could ultimately benefit other countries, though he did not clarify how. He further suggested that several nations might lower their own tariffs in response, as he claimed had already happened with India and the European Union. According to Trump, India had decided to significantly reduce tariffs on American goods, while the EU had reportedly decreased duties on U.S.-made vehicles to 2.5 percent.

The president is set to formally present his tariff plan on April 2, an event he has dubbed “Liberation Day.” The upcoming Rose Garden press conference will mark the first of his second term, signaling a renewed focus on trade policy. While Trump’s advisors generally support his protectionist stance, internal debates continue over the scale and application of the measures.

The administration’s abrupt decision to enact tariffs without delay has injected fresh uncertainty into global trade relations, fueling concerns about potential economic repercussions. Observers will be closely watching Wednesday’s announcement for further details on the scope and implementation of the new trade barriers.