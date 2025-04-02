Israeli Forces Launch New Offensive in Gaza Amid Worsening Humanitarian Crisis

World | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 09:17
Israel has announced a significant expansion of its military operation in Gaza, with Defense Minister Israel Katz stating that the army will seize "large areas" of the Palestinian territory. The goal, according to Katz, is to "destroy and clear the area of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure." He added that the seized areas would be incorporated into Israeli security zones but did not specify the exact extent of the territory to be taken.

The announcement follows Katz’s previous warning that Israeli forces would soon operate with "full force" in additional parts of Gaza. The Israeli military reportedly began ground operations in Rafah overnight, marking an escalation of the conflict.

Israel renewed its military campaign on March 18, blaming Hamas for rejecting a U.S.-backed proposal to extend the ceasefire and release the remaining 59 hostages. Hamas, in turn, accused Israel of violating the previous agreement reached in January.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza has deteriorated further in recent weeks, as Israel has blocked aid deliveries since March 2, the longest such restriction since the war began. The United Nations announced last month that it was scaling back operations in Gaza, following the deaths of eight Palestinian medics, six Civil Defense first responders, and a UN staff member in an Israeli strike in southern Gaza.

The war was triggered by Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, according to Israeli authorities. In response, Israel launched a military campaign aimed at dismantling Hamas. The conflict has so far claimed over 50,399 lives in Gaza, according to figures from the Hamas-run health ministry.

