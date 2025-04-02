UN Adviser: The Death of Marin Marinov Was No Accident
The death of Bulgarian national Marin Marinov was not a mere accident, according to Miroslav Zafirov, a diplomat and political advisor to the UN mission in Israel
Israel has announced a significant expansion of its military operation in Gaza, with Defense Minister Israel Katz stating that the army will seize "large areas" of the Palestinian territory. The goal, according to Katz, is to "destroy and clear the area of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure." He added that the seized areas would be incorporated into Israeli security zones but did not specify the exact extent of the territory to be taken.
The announcement follows Katz’s previous warning that Israeli forces would soon operate with "full force" in additional parts of Gaza. The Israeli military reportedly began ground operations in Rafah overnight, marking an escalation of the conflict.
Israel renewed its military campaign on March 18, blaming Hamas for rejecting a U.S.-backed proposal to extend the ceasefire and release the remaining 59 hostages. Hamas, in turn, accused Israel of violating the previous agreement reached in January.
The humanitarian situation in Gaza has deteriorated further in recent weeks, as Israel has blocked aid deliveries since March 2, the longest such restriction since the war began. The United Nations announced last month that it was scaling back operations in Gaza, following the deaths of eight Palestinian medics, six Civil Defense first responders, and a UN staff member in an Israeli strike in southern Gaza.
The war was triggered by Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, according to Israeli authorities. In response, Israel launched a military campaign aimed at dismantling Hamas. The conflict has so far claimed over 50,399 lives in Gaza, according to figures from the Hamas-run health ministry.
Four U.S. soldiers who went missing during a training exercise in Lithuania have now been found dead
Russian President Vladimir Putin has selected Kirill Aleksandrovich Dmitriev, 49, as his special envoy for investment and economic cooperation in Washington.
Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), addressed concerns regarding the economic uncertainty sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's push for tariffs
Starting July 1, the British government will require individuals working for the Russian state in the U.K. to disclose their activities, according to a government statement issued on April 1
Representative Gerry Connolly, Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, has initiated an official investigation into National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and his staff
Senior officials from the Trump administration have recently expressed doubts about the likelihood of brokering a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase