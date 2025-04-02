IMF's Chief Downplays Recession Fears Amid Tariff Uncertainty

World | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 14:43
Bulgaria: IMF's Chief Downplays Recession Fears Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), addressed concerns regarding the economic uncertainty sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's push for tariffs, stating that while the situation is creating unease, it is unlikely to lead to a recession in the near future. Despite a weakened global economy, still reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Georgieva warned against excessive pessimism.

The IMF is set to adjust its economic forecast in its upcoming World Economic Outlook (WEO), with a minor downward revision expected, but Georgieva emphasized that there is no indication of a looming recession. She pointed out that indicators such as consumer and investor confidence are showing signs of weakening, which is expected to have some impact on global growth. However, she stressed that the IMF does not anticipate a dramatic economic downturn resulting from the tariffs imposed or threatened by Trump since his return to office.

In January, the IMF had raised its forecast for global economic growth to 3.3% in 2025, citing a stronger performance in the U.S. But Georgieva suggested that the upcoming April update will reflect a slight downward correction to this projection. Despite the modest impact of current tariff actions, Georgieva warned that many countries are now operating with high debt levels due to pandemic-related fiscal measures, which leaves them vulnerable to potential future economic shocks. A slowdown in the disinflation process could further complicate the ability of nations to manage their debt.

Although global trade remains strong, particularly in services, Georgieva noted that trade growth in the U.S. could slow slightly due to the tariff actions. On a positive note, some European nations, including Germany, are adjusting their defense spending and fiscal policies, which could support their economic outlook. In China, Georgieva called for a focus on boosting domestic consumption to drive growth.

Trump's trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs on China and other nations, have caused uncertainty in global markets. Since his return to the White House, Trump has implemented tariffs on various imports, including 20% on Chinese goods and 25% on steel and aluminum. The uncertainty surrounding these tariff measures has contributed to a decline in U.S. stock market indexes, raising concerns about potential slowdowns in growth.

Georgieva stressed that the longer the uncertainty surrounding Trump's tariff approach persists, the greater the risk to the global economy. She emphasized that clarity is needed sooner rather than later, as prolonged uncertainty tends to negatively impact economic growth.

In her discussion on the IMF's relationship with the U.S., Georgieva expressed confidence in the country's ongoing commitment to the Fund. She described her meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant as constructive and highlighted that the U.S. benefits from its involvement in the IMF, with funds acting as a "savings account" for the country. Georgieva also noted that the U.S. remains the IMF's largest shareholder, holding 17.4% of the Fund's resources. She reiterated that the IMF plays a crucial role in supporting global economic stability, especially for countries in crisis, which directly benefits the U.S. economy.

In addition, Georgieva emphasized that despite challenges to globalization, small and medium-sized nations are increasing cooperation and focusing on structural reforms to improve resilience in their economies, which is a positive development amid the turmoil in global trade.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Georgieva, IMF, tariffs, Trump

Related Articles:

U.S. Officials Doubt Ceasefire Between Russia and Ukraine in the Coming Months

Senior officials from the Trump administration have recently expressed doubts about the likelihood of brokering a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 10:35

White House Confirms Instant Implementation of Trump’s New Tariffs

The White House announced that President Trump's newly planned tariffs will take effect immediately following their official unveiling

World | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 09:20

73% of Ukrainians View Trump Negatively, Survey Reveals

A recent survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) shows a dramatic shift in the perception of U.S. President Donald Trump in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 18:16

Von der Leyen Outlines EU’s Response to US Tariffs

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlined the three core pillars of Europe’s strategy in response to ongoing US tariffs

World » EU | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 11:14

Trump Warns Putin: New Sanctions Loom if Ukraine Deal Fails

US President Donald Trump has stated that he does not rule out imposing secondary sanctions on Russia if President Vladimir Putin fails to meet his commitments

World » Ukraine | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 09:12

No Evidence of Foul Play in Fire That Killed Bulgarian European Prosecutor’s Mother

The Pleven District Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that no evidence of foul play has been found in the death of the mother of Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva

Crime | March 31, 2025, Monday // 16:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

U.S. Military Confirms Identities of Three Soldiers Lost in Lithuanian Swamp

Four U.S. soldiers who went missing during a training exercise in Lithuania have now been found dead

World | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 16:41

Kyiv-Born Russian Official to Meet U.S. Representatives in Washington

Russian President Vladimir Putin has selected Kirill Aleksandrovich Dmitriev, 49, as his special envoy for investment and economic cooperation in Washington.

World » Russia | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 16:34

New UK Law Requires Russians to Declare Influence Activities Starting July 1

Starting July 1, the British government will require individuals working for the Russian state in the U.K. to disclose their activities, according to a government statement issued on April 1

World » Russia | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 13:17

Investigation Launched into Mike Waltz Over Use of Private Email and Signal for Government Affairs

Representative Gerry Connolly, Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, has initiated an official investigation into National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and his staff

World | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 11:36

U.S. Officials Doubt Ceasefire Between Russia and Ukraine in the Coming Months

Senior officials from the Trump administration have recently expressed doubts about the likelihood of brokering a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 10:35

Val Kilmer, Iconic Actor of 'Batman' and 'The Doors,' Dies at 65

Val Kilmer, the versatile actor known for his portrayals of iconic figures such as Batman and Jim Morrison, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 65 in Los Angeles

World | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 09:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria