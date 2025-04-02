IMF's Chief Downplays Recession Fears Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), addressed concerns regarding the economic uncertainty sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's push for tariffs, stating that while the situation is creating unease, it is unlikely to lead to a recession in the near future. Despite a weakened global economy, still reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Georgieva warned against excessive pessimism.

The IMF is set to adjust its economic forecast in its upcoming World Economic Outlook (WEO), with a minor downward revision expected, but Georgieva emphasized that there is no indication of a looming recession. She pointed out that indicators such as consumer and investor confidence are showing signs of weakening, which is expected to have some impact on global growth. However, she stressed that the IMF does not anticipate a dramatic economic downturn resulting from the tariffs imposed or threatened by Trump since his return to office.

In January, the IMF had raised its forecast for global economic growth to 3.3% in 2025, citing a stronger performance in the U.S. But Georgieva suggested that the upcoming April update will reflect a slight downward correction to this projection. Despite the modest impact of current tariff actions, Georgieva warned that many countries are now operating with high debt levels due to pandemic-related fiscal measures, which leaves them vulnerable to potential future economic shocks. A slowdown in the disinflation process could further complicate the ability of nations to manage their debt.

Although global trade remains strong, particularly in services, Georgieva noted that trade growth in the U.S. could slow slightly due to the tariff actions. On a positive note, some European nations, including Germany, are adjusting their defense spending and fiscal policies, which could support their economic outlook. In China, Georgieva called for a focus on boosting domestic consumption to drive growth.

Trump's trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs on China and other nations, have caused uncertainty in global markets. Since his return to the White House, Trump has implemented tariffs on various imports, including 20% on Chinese goods and 25% on steel and aluminum. The uncertainty surrounding these tariff measures has contributed to a decline in U.S. stock market indexes, raising concerns about potential slowdowns in growth.

Georgieva stressed that the longer the uncertainty surrounding Trump's tariff approach persists, the greater the risk to the global economy. She emphasized that clarity is needed sooner rather than later, as prolonged uncertainty tends to negatively impact economic growth.

In her discussion on the IMF's relationship with the U.S., Georgieva expressed confidence in the country's ongoing commitment to the Fund. She described her meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant as constructive and highlighted that the U.S. benefits from its involvement in the IMF, with funds acting as a "savings account" for the country. Georgieva also noted that the U.S. remains the IMF's largest shareholder, holding 17.4% of the Fund's resources. She reiterated that the IMF plays a crucial role in supporting global economic stability, especially for countries in crisis, which directly benefits the U.S. economy.

In addition, Georgieva emphasized that despite challenges to globalization, small and medium-sized nations are increasing cooperation and focusing on structural reforms to improve resilience in their economies, which is a positive development amid the turmoil in global trade.