Cash Registers in Bulgaria to Show Prices in Euros Under New Rules

Bulgaria’s cash register system is set to undergo significant changes, with new regulations mandating that cash registers display the total amount due in both levs and euros, along with the applicable exchange rate. These changes, proposed by the Ministry of Finance and open for public discussion, are part of efforts to streamline financial transactions across the country.

In addition to displaying dual currency amounts, the new regulations introduce the requirement for electronic receipts, which will be issued by vending machines. To enable this, cash registers must store relevant client information necessary for providing fiscal receipts in electronic form. The data will also include the date and time the receipt was issued.

For businesses such as gas stations, specific provisions are being introduced for cash registers that interact with mobile applications. As a security measure, experts from the Ministry of Finance suggest that receipts be issued exclusively via API (Application Programming Interface). This will ensure that the system provides real-time information about the status of the measuring device, including whether the pump is in use, the progress of filling, and the status of unpaid fuel.

The regulations also specify that cash registers at gas stations must record the quantity of fuel dispensed, the amount of the sale, the payment method, and the issued fiscal receipt details. Importantly, commands for fuel sales will not be processed through the API, and measures will be in place to prevent manipulation of the system.

Additionally, the new rules propose broader exemptions from using fiscal devices for a wider group of craftsmen, provided they do not register for VAT and have an annual turnover under 100,000 leva. However, car mechanics and service stations will not qualify for this exemption.

Under the revised regulation, customers who request an itemized system receipt before final payment will receive it in paper form. New guidelines for documenting reversal operations will also allow for returns to be processed through various methods, including bank transfers or credit/debit cards.

Finally, stricter rules are introduced for when electronic devices or systems are taken out of service or scrapped. If a fiscal memory is dismantled, the device cannot be reused. In the event of a lost or stolen cash register, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) must be notified within three days, a rule that also applies to daily financial statements and sales journals.