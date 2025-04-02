73% of Ukrainians View Trump Negatively, Survey Reveals

World » UKRAINE | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 18:16
World » UKRAINE | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 18:16

A recent survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) shows a dramatic shift in the perception of U.S. President Donald Trump in Ukraine. The poll, published on April 1, reveals that 73% of Ukrainians now view Trump negatively, a significant increase from December 2024, when only 21% held such an opinion.

In December, prior to Trump taking office for his second term, 54% of Ukrainians had a positive outlook on his potential impact on Ukraine. However, this number has sharply dropped, with only 19% holding a positive view as of March 2025.

The change in sentiment reflects a broader shift in U.S. policy under Trump’s administration. Trump has expressed a desire to negotiate a swift peace deal, and he has sought to improve relations with Russia, often praising Russian President Vladimir Putin. His approach has included actions such as temporarily halting military and intelligence support to Ukraine in early March, which has drawn criticism. This was followed by a public reprimand of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office on February 28.

Between March 12 and 22, 55% of Ukrainians expressed the belief that Trump would broker an unjust peace deal, a slight decrease from the 58% recorded in the previous month. However, this still represents a significant rise from December, when only 31% held that view. Conversely, 18% of Ukrainians now believe Trump might bring about a just peace, up from 11% in February and 23% in December.

